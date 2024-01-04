Ex-April member Yena and football player Seol Young Woo caught up in dating rumors; agencies respond

Former April member and actress Yena (Yang Yena, 23) and soccer player Seol Young Woo (25) are currently at the center of dating rumors. Recently, speculations about their relationship surfaced on various online community platforms, suggesting that Yena and Seol Young Woo were spotted with matching items associated with couples. Additionally, it was claimed that Yang Yena's name is inscribed on the back of Seol Young Woo's soccer cleats.

In response to the circulating news, Yena's agency, STARBASE, informed NewsCulture that they intend to "look into the dating rumors" with Yena. Conversely, Seol Young Woo's agency, Ulsan HD, stated that they are not aware of any details concerning their players' private lives.

Earlier, there were also dating rumors involving another former April member, Lee Na Eun, and national football star Lee Kang In. However, Na Eun's agency swiftly dismissed the speculations, clarifying that she and Kang In are merely acquaintances.