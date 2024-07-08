HyunA has long been in the spotlight for her relationship with DAWN over many years. The artists also announced their engagement. However, the couple broke up just a few months later, leading to multiple speculations. Shortly after, she started dating singer-songwriter Yong Jun Hyung and confirmed that they would be tying the knot soon.

HyunA announces marriage to Yong Jun Hyung

On July 8, 2024, reports of HyunA’s wedding with Yong Jun Hyung began to surface, taking the internet by storm. The artist’s agency, AT AREA, confirmed the news and announced that the two will be tying the knot in October 2024. The company’s statement added that the two have been a source of happiness for each other during difficult times. The couple announced their relationship through Instagram posts in January 2024.

Relationship timeline: HyunA and DAWN

However, HyunA was also engaged to her ex, DAWN, with whom she was in a long-term relationship. After rumors of their romantic involvement started to brew, they confirmed their relationship in 2018. They faced a lot of scrutiny because of it and eventually had to leave their agency, Cube Entertainment. The couple then joined P-Nation, focusing mainly on their solo careers.

The couple released an EP together titled 1+1=1 in 2021, which was extremely well-received by fans and garnered international popularity. In 2022, both HyunA and DAWN took to Instagram to announce their engagement. They showed off their matching rings on their social media pages, where DAWN captioned his video, "Marry Me," while HyunA captioned hers, "Of course it's a yes."

However, just nine months after the announcement, the couple revealed in an official statement that they had broken up after six years together. The brief message stated that they were no longer romantically involved and had chosen to go their separate ways.

The statement also added that they would remain good friends and colleagues. In 2023, rumors started to circulate that they were back together again, but neither HyunA nor DAWN confirmed these speculations.