HyunA and ex-Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung’s relationship timeline: From friendship to marriage

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung’s relationship has been under scrutiny by fans and netizens for a while now. The couple however unfazed by it has continued going strong. Let’s have a closer look at their relationship timeline as now the couple has decided to tie the knot later this year.

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung’s relationship timeline

Begining as labelmates

HyunA first debuted as a member of JYP Entertainment’s girl group Wonder Girls. However, she soon left the group and label due to health issues after her parents displayed concern.

She later made a comeback, when she debuted once again as a member of the girl group 4MINUTE under Cube Entertainment on June 15, 2009, with their single Hot Issue.

The same year, Yong Jun Hyung also debuted as a member of the boy group BEAST under the same label. They released their debut EP BEAST is The B2ST on October 15, 2009. The group garnered immense love and popularity.

Hence, HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung met first as labelmates at Cube Entertainment where they had a lot of interactions with each other through group activities too. HyunA and BEAST also had a memorable interaction at the MAMA Awards 2011.

Collaborations

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung can be said to have grown closer as friends when they collaborated with each other as artists over the years.

HyunA’s Wonder Girls and Yong Jun Hyung’s BEAST also performed with each other on various occasions like Dream Concert and K-pop Party 2011.

It should be noted that HyunA collaborated with Yong Jun Hyung for her solo debut single Change on January 4, 2010. The collaboration is proof that they were close as fellow idols and friends.

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung’s electrifying chemistry was also noted when they performed Change on music shows.

Yong Jun Hyung also collaborated with HyunA’s 4MINUTE for a remix of an American song Heard ‘em All. He once again collaborated with HyunA on the title track A Bitter Day of her debut EP Bubble Pop! which was released on July 5, 2011.

Close friends for years

It was not hidden that Yong Jun Hyung and HyunA have been close friends for years even after they both parted ways with Cube Entertainment.

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung also appeared as guests on a variety show called Happy Together in 2016 where the hosts hinted at the closeness of both idols which looked more than just friends. At the time, HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung had explained they talk to each other a lot and have various conversations over topics like music, new albums, problems, etc.

HyunA also showed that Yong Jun Hyung was her guy best friend in her solo reality show HyunA X19 where she went for a late-night meal with him. The two enjoyed a great time together again hinting at their close bond with each other. They continued their friendship after parting ways with Cube Entertainment and cheered each other up on their musical career.

It should be noted that in 2016, HyunA started dating rapper Dawn, with whom she remained in a relationship for almost six years, finally parting ways in 2022.

Dating confirmation through Instagram

HyunA sent shockwaves through her fandom and industry when she and Yong Jun Hyung confirmed their relationship by posting a romantic photo of each other on Instagram on January 18, 2024.

The couple announced their love for each other through the photo where they walking on the beach while holding hands. However, due to Yong Jun Hyung’s involvement with the infamous sex scandal known as the Burning Sun Scandal, the announcement of their dating was not taken lightly by fans.

See HyunA and Yong Jun Hyun publicly announcing their relationship here:

Marriage announcement

After confirming their relationship only 7 months ago, on July 8, 2024, HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung surprised everyone with the announcement of their marriage in October 2024. HyunA’s agency AT AREA confirmed in a statement that the couple has decided to tie the knot as the “two have been a great source of comfort to each other” in difficult times.

