Did you know Lee Chung Ah and Lee Ki Woo used to date? Know about co-star turned lovers and following break-up

Lee Chung Ah and Lee Ki Woo came out with their relationship back in 2013. They went from being co-stars to being part of the same ski team to lovers and more. After years of dating, the couple announced their break up in 2019 and revealed that they had decided to remain as friends in 2018. The actors starred together in the 2011 drama Flower Boy Ramen Shop which started their story. Here is Lee Chung Ah and Lee Ki Woo's relationship timeline.

Who are Lee Chung Ah and Lee Ki Woo?

Lee Chung Ah is the daughter of actor Lee Seung Chul. She made her debut in 2002 with the film Resurrection of the Little Match Girl in which she took the supporting role. This was followed by her first appearance in a drama in 2005 with Let's Go to the Beach. She has appeared in various hit dramas like Lucky Romance, Because This is My First Life, V.I.P, Celebrity and more. The actress recently appeared in the mystery thriller Hide in which she took the main role.

Lee Ki Woo kicked off his career with the hit film The Classic which was released in 2003. He first appeared in a drama in 2004 with Not Alone. The actor has worked on many hit dramas like My Liberation Notes, Miraculous Brothers, Just Between Lovers and Woman on Dignity. He last appeared in the historical romance Knight Flower in which he took on the main role.

Advertisement

Lee Ki Woo and Lee Chung Ah star in Flower Boy Ramen Shop

Lee Ki Woo and Lee Ching Ah took on the main role in the romance comedy Flower Boy Ramen Shop. Though in the drama Lee Ki Woo's character does not end up with the female main lead, played by Lee Chung Ah, in real life, romance bubbles between the two actors.

More about Flower Boy Ramen Shop

Flower Boy Ramen Shop is a 2011 K-drama starring Jung Il Woo, Lee Chung Ah and Lee Ki Woo. The drama tells the story of Yang Eun Bi who is a university student and prepares for the civil service exams to become a high school teacher. She comes across Cha Chi Soo who is the son of the biggest food conglomerate in Korea.

She becomes attracted to him but gets to know that he is only a high schooler. Due to her university assignment, she finds herself teaching in the school which is owned by Cha Chi Soo's family. Moreover, she is assigned the class that he studies in. She slowly starts to grow hateful of him due to his coldness and lack of empathy. On the other hand, he starts becoming fond of her as she is different from the women in his life.

Advertisement

The project was directed by Jung Jung Hwa who is known for The Wind Blows and My Absolute Boyfriend. Yoon Nan Joong wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Because This is My First Life and Ho Goo's Love.

Being part of the same celebrity ski team and coming closer

Lee Ki Woo and Lee Chung Ah were active members of the same celebrity ski team A11. During this period, they came even closer to each other. Lee Chun Hee, Kim Ji Suk, Kim San Ho, Kang Kyung Joon, Lee Young Eun and more were also a part of the team with Lee Ki Woo being the leader. As later stated by their agencies, the two became close thanks to the ski team.

Lee Chung Ah and Lee Ki Woo confirmed relationship

In July 2013, Lee Ki Woo and Lee Chung Ah confirmed their relationship. The agency stated that they had been dating since the start of the year. They revealed that the actors grew as they continued to ski together. We can′t say much because it hasn′t been long since they started their relationship, but we hope you continue to show your support for them.

Advertisement

The break up

In July 2019 the couple announced their breakup. Their agency stated that Lee Ki Woo and Lee Chun Ah became friends from lovers in 2018. They continued and added they would remain friends and share their concerns with each other.

Lee Ki Woo and Lee Chung Ha's current relationship status

Lee Ki Woo married his non-celebrity girlfriend in September 2022. Lee Chung Ha's current relationship status is unknown.

ALSO READ: Hit K-drama Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won maintains Top 10 spot on OTT for 13 weeks