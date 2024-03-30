'Do I need to be active?': Rain opens up on considering retirement from idol life; watch

Renowned K-pop artist Rain recently shared candid thoughts about his career and potential retirement in a heartfelt video on his YouTube channel. Reflecting on his journey from JYP Entertainment trainee to global sensation, Rain's introspection has sparked a mix of support and admiration from fans.

Rain sheds light on contemplating retirement

In a recent upload on his YouTube channel, Season B Season, Rain took a trip down memory lane, revisiting the neighborhood where the old JYP Entertainment building once stood, where he trained and debuted two decades ago. During the visit, Rain engaged in a heartfelt conversation about his career's future, revealing candid thoughts about retirement.

Expressing uncertainty about his relevance in current times, Rain admitted to questioning whether he's meeting the standards expected of him as a celebrity. Despite his dedication, he pondered if his presence in the industry was necessary amidst fierce competition. The producers and staff offered comforting words, likening his situation to that of Park Ji Sung, the former Korean soccer star, suggesting he might feel he's slowed down after running too fast in his prime.

Rain's humility and introspection resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of support and admiration. While some urged him to continue his work without dwelling on retirement, others expressed envy at his ability to contemplate such decisions. Nevertheless, Rain's fans reaffirmed their unwavering belief in his talent and legacy, celebrating him as one of the industry's finest solo singers. As Rain navigates these introspective moments, fans remain hopeful for his continued success and happiness in whatever path he chooses to pursue.

More details about Rain’s latest activities

Rain, born Jung Ji Hoon on June 25, 1982, is a multifaceted South Korean entertainer renowned for his prowess as a singer, actor, and dancer. With a career spanning over two decades, Rain has left an indelible mark on the global entertainment industry. From his breakout success with albums like It's Raining to his acclaimed roles in dramas like Full House and Hollywood films such as Ninja Assassin, the artist has consistently captivated audiences worldwide. Beyond his artistic achievements, Rain has also ventured into entrepreneurship, founding companies like J. Tune Entertainment and R.A.I.N. Company. A true icon of the Hallyu wave, Rain continues to inspire and innovate, cementing his legacy as one of South Korea's most influential cultural ambassadors.

