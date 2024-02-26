Doctor Slump with Park Shin Hye-Park Hyun Sik and Captivating the King with Jo Jung Suk-Shin Se Kyung enjoy jump in viewership

Doctor Slump is an ongoing romance comedy which stars Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. The drama which tells the story of two doctors who go through a slump, saw an increase in the viewership ratings. Captivating the King is a historical romance which features Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung. The series also enjoyed a jump in the viewership. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for episodes which aired on Sunday.

Doctor Slump and Captivating the King enjoy increase in viewership

According to Nielsen Korea, Doctor Slump featuring Park Hung Sik and Park Shin Hye saw a huge jump in the ratings. For their latest episode, the drama achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 8.2 percent while for the episode prior to that, it achieved 5.8 percent. The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul when she too is going through a tough time.

Captivating the King which features Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung achieved a viewership rating of 6.7 while it had garnered 4.9 percent in the previous episode. It tells the story of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

Korea-Khitan War, Live Your Own Life, My Happy Ending's viewership ratings

My Happy Ending came to an end with an average viewership rating of 2.9 percent. The historical drama Korea-Khitan War achieved its highest ratings ever with 12.7 percent. Live Your Own Life maintained its hold with 21 percent.

