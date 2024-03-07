Doctor Slump, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Happiness and more; VOTE for your favorite Park Hyung Sik K-drama

Park Hyung Sik kickstarted his journey in the entertainment world not as an actor, but as a member of the K-pop group ZE:A in 2010. However, he transitioned to acting just two years later and rapidly gained recognition in the field. With numerous acclaimed performances under his belt, Park Hyung Sik has solidified his status as a celebrated actor in the industry.

Over a decade has passed since Park Hyung Sik embarked on his acting journey. Starting as a musical actor in the 2011 production Temptation of Wolves, he has grown into a beloved and prominent figure on South Korean television. Whether portraying the playful CEO in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, the dependable photographer in Soundtrack #1, or the valiant zombie fighter in Happiness, Park Hyung Sik's versatility shines through, captivating viewers with his diverse roles and charismatic presence on screen.

In his latest project, Doctor Slump, Park Hyung Sik reunites with his The Heirs co-star Park Shin Hye, portraying the character of Yeo Jung Woo. The romantic comedy revolves around two former rivals who unexpectedly become each other’s guiding light during their darkest times. Yeo Jung Woo, portrayed by Park Hyung Sik, is a renowned plastic surgeon whose flourishing career takes an unexpected turn due to a puzzling medical accident. Despite his past successes, Jung Woo finds himself teetering on the brink of adversity, navigating through unforeseen challenges that threaten to derail his once-smooth trajectory. Among all these vote for your favorite Park Hyung Sik K-drama from the poll below!

