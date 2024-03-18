Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye bid goodbye to Doctor Slump with pictures and video from last episode; see PICS

Doctor Slump starring Park Hyun Sik and Park Shin Hye ended after airing its last episode last night. The series ended with fans swooning over the chemistry the actors shared in the series. The K-drama ended on a happy note yesterday and to bid a heartfelt goodbye to their drama both actors took to their Instagram and shared pictures and video.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye bid goodbye to Doctor Slump with pictures and video from the last episode; see PICS

Doctor Slump is a medical rom-com K-drama that aired from January 27 to March 17 on JTBC and is available to stream on Netflix. The show followed two doctors who were rivals in high school, Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo (Park Hyung Sik). The series saw a beautiful end to their story as they pulled themselves from the slump to better life situations.

To bid their goodbyes to the Doctor Slump actress Park Shin Hye uploaded a series of pictures. In initial pictures, Park Shin Hye who plays Nam Ha Neul in Doctor Slump, is dressed in a wedding dress with a veil and a bouquet of red flowers. Moving on to the third picture, where she can be seen playing with the veil indicating the fun time they spend on the set. At the end, the actress added a photo of herself and Park Hyun Sik under an umbrella, both are dressed in wedding attires hinting at the happy ending of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jeong Woo.

Park Hyung Sik, bidding a heartfelt goodbye to the drama posted a behind-the-scenes video from the last episode where he can be seen in an operating scene. In the video, Yeo Jeong Woo is getting ready to operate when the mask by chance covers his whole in a funny mishap. The actor captioned the video by thanking viewers for the continued love and support they gave to Doctor Slump and him in the drama.

More about Park Hyung Sik

Park Hyung Sik is a popular South Korean actor and singer known for his charming and lovable personality. He acted with Park Shin Hye in the K-drama The Heirs in 2013 ten years ago before starring again together in Doctor Slump. Park Hyung Sik is known for his roles in dramas like Strong Girl Bong Soon, Happiness, and Our Blooming Youth among others.

