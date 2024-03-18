Queen of Tears breaks its own record of highest viewership; Park Shin Hye's Doctor Slump sees rise in rating

Queen of Tears achieved its highest ratings yet with the fourth episode, which aired on Sunday. The drama has been garnering global attention and features Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. It tells the story of a legal advisor who marries the heiress of his company. Three years after their marriage, they struggle to rekindle their love. Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's Doctor Slump saw a rise in viewership ratings for the final episode. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for dramas that aired on March 17.

Queen of Tears garners double digits in viewership ratings; Doctor Slump enjoys rise for finale

According to Nielsen Korea, Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun, garnered a national average viewership rating of 13 percent for episode 4, which is an increase of 3.4 percent. The plot revolves around the heiress of a conglomerate and an employee who fall in love and end up marrying each other. But as the days pass, their everyday lives become difficult to manage, and the love that they once shared disappears. The two try to rekindle the romance and make their marriage work.

Doctor Slump ended with a viewership rating of 6.5 percent for its final episode, which is a 1.4 percent rise. The Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye starrer revolve around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom, and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival, Nam Ha Neul, when she too is going through a tough time.

Live Your Own Life became most viewed once more as it ended

Live Your Own Life with Uee, Ha Joon, and Go Joo Won maintained its viewership and ended with 22 percent. The story is of a woman who decides to take charge of her own life and push herself to achieve her dreams while also living to the fullest.

