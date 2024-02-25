Flex X Cop with Ahn Bo Hyun-Park Ji Hyun enjoys spike in viewership; Doctor Slump with Park Shin Hye-Park Hyung Sik stays consistent

Flex X Cop which stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun received its highest viewership yet and broke into double digits. The comedy thriller tells the story of a conglomerate heir who becomes a detective. Doctor Slump featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye kicked off its second half and saw a slight dip in viewership. The drama revolves around two doctors who were school rivals and reunite when both are going through a slump.

Flex X Cop sees an increase in viewership ratings, Doctor Slump maintains hold

According to Nielsen Korea, Flex X Cop starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 11 percent which is its highest yet. With the latest episode the, viewership ratings broke into double digits. The story revolves around the 3rd generation heir of a chaebol Jin Yi Soo. He has everything he wants at his fingers and is immature and rash. Due to circumstances, he gets involved in a case and slowly starts to change. He joins the violent investigation team in the police which specializes in catching robbers. He is assigned to work under Detective Lee Kang Hyun who is a dedicated officer.

Doctor Slump saw a decrease in the viewership ratings and achieved 5.8 percent while it had garnered 6.2 percent last week. The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul when she too is going through a tough time.

Captivating the King, Live Your Own Life, My Happy Ending and Korea-Khitan War's viewership ratings

The historical drama starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung, Captivating the King garnered a viewership rating of 4.9 percent while it had achieved 6.7 percent last week.

My Happy Ending geared up for the finale with 2.4 percent. The last episode is scheduled to air on February 25.

Korea-Khitan War achieved a viewership rating of 11 percent. Live Your Own Life received an average nationwide viewership rating of 18.8 percent.

