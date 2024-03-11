Queen of Tears with Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun, Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye enjoy rise in viewership ratings

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun premiered this week and the second episode saw a rise in viewership ratings. The romance comedy was much-awaited by fans as the two actors took on the project. Doctor Slump featuring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik also saw a slight rise in viewership as the drama nears the end. Here is a look at the viewership ratings of this week.

Queen of Tears and Doctor Slump's viewership ratings rise

According to Nielsen Korea, Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun garnered a nationwide average viewership rating of 8.7 percent for its second episode. This marks a rise of 3 percent from the first episode. The plot revolves around an heiress of a conglomerate and an employee marrying each other. But as days pass by, their everyday life becomes difficult to manage and the love that they once shared disappears. The two try to rekindle the romance and make their marriage work.

Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye is on its last leg and the final episodes will be released next week. The latest episode achieved a viewership rating of 6.3 percent which is a slight rise. The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul when she too is going through a tough time.

Advertisement

Korea-Khitan War and Live Your Own Life's viewership ratings

For the latest episode, the historical drama Korea-Khitan War achieved its highest viewership rating ever with 13.8 percent. The drama Live Your Own Life became the most-watched over the weekend once more with nationwide average viewership ratings.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V mesmerizes with effortless charm in latest concept photos for upcoming single FRI(END)S; Check it out