Wonderful World with Cha Eun Woo-Kim Nam Joo enjoys rise in viewership; Captivating the King with Jo Jung Suk-Shin Se Kyung dips

Wonderful World starring Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo is a thriller drama which premiered on March 1. The second episode of the drama saw a rise in the ratings. The historical drama Captivating the King which stars Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung is on its final leg and the last episode will be airing on March 3. Here is a look at the viewership ratings details.

Wonderful World enjoys jump is viewership; Captivating the King sees decrease

According to Nielsen Korea, Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo starrer Wonderful World garnered a viewership rating of 6.1 percent for its second episode which is an increase of 0.8 percent. The series tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal.

The second last episode of Captivating the King which features Jo Jung Suk and Kim Nam Joo gathered a viewership rating of 5.6 percent which is a decrease in the viewership. The last episode will air on March 3. It tells the story of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

Doctor Slump, Flex X Cop, Korea-Khitan War and Live Your Own Life's viewership ratings

Romance comedy Doctor Slump with Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.7 percent. Flex X Cop featuring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun saw a rise in ratings and garnered a viewership of 9.7 percent. The historical drama Korea-Khitan War received a rating of 11 percent and maintained its position. Live Your Own Life became the most watched over the weekend once more and garnered a viewership rating of 18.8 percent.

