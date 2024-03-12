Park Hyung Sik sings for Doctor Slump OST Lean On Me in emotional music video; Watch

Park Hyung Sik, the adored South Korean actor and singer who is currently starring in the JTBC drama Doctor Slump. The show in terms of viewership has been going strong since its premiere on January 27, 2024. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM KST and is available for streaming on Netflix. The show will be ending soon as only two episodes are left of the show run. The OST of the drama has been as loved as the drama itself and Park Hyung Sik, the star of the drama sang one of the songs himself.

Park Hyung Sik drops the music video for Lean On Me, Doctor Slump’s OST; WATCH

Park Hyung Sik voiced one of the songs from his drama Doctor Slump’s OST, Lean On Me. The song is produced and written by Jay Lee, Shim Kyu Tae, and Kim Jae Won and sung in the soulful voice of Park Hyung Sik. The singer plays the male lead Yeon Jong Woo in Doctor Slump so his voice in OST adds originality to the soundtrack.

Park Hyung Sik in the past has sung OSTs for Hwarang, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Our Blooming Youth, The Privileged, and the short movie movie Two Lights: Relumino. His passionate voice is known for captivating listeners right away and expressing emotions through his songs. Lean On Me encaptures the same Park Hyung Sik vocal style, which harmonizes beautifully with the piano and guitar-laced background music. His deep smooth grants Lean On Me a unique warm touch.

Advertisement

Watch the Park Hyung Sik’s Lean On Me’s music video here.

The music video for Lean On Me by Park Hyung Sik depicts both leads Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo (Park Hyung Sik) as they navigate through their slumps in career and life. The song perfectly captures the feeling of leaning on each other to make it through hardships in life.

About Park Hyung Sik

Park Hyung Sik entered the industry as a K-pop singer. He debuted as a member of the Korean boy group ZE:A in 2010. Starting his acting career with SBS drama I Remember You. Finally landing a main role in the comedy series What’s With This Family as Cha Dal Bong. Before his first main lead role, he acted in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and High Society. His first role that shot him into popularity was Ahn Min Hyuk in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. Park Hyung Sik is known for his roles in dramas Happiness, Soundtrack #1, and Our Blooming Youth among others. He is currently playing Yeo Jeong Woo in Doctor Slump, an ongoing rom-com K-drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Doctor Slump Episode 13-14 Review: Park Shin Hye-Park Hyung Sik's antagonist steals spotlight amidst plot stretches