Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye, Captivating the King with Jo Jung Suk-Shin Se Kyung in viewership ratings battle

Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye and Captivating the King starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung both saw a rise in their viewership ratings for their latest episodes. Korea-Khitan War broke the 10 percent mark and enjoyed a jump in the viewership ratings as well. Here is a look at the average national viewership ratings for weekend dramas.

According to Nielsen Korea, Doctor Slump featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye achieved a viewership rating of 6.2 percent for its latest episode which is an increase from the previous episode. The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul when she too is going through a tough time.

Captivating the King featuring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung saw an increase in viewership ratings and garnered 6.7 percent. It tells the story of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

Korea-Khitan War, Live Your Own Life and My Happy Ending's viewership ratings

The historical drama Korea-Khitan War broke the 10 percent mark and achieved 11.5 percent viewership ratings which is its highest yet. Live Your Own Life maintained its steady hold and received 21.1 percent viewership ratings and once again became the most-watched show over the weekend. My Happy Ending saw a rise with 2.8 percent national average viewership rating.

