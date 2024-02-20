Doctor Slump Ep 7-8 Review: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s dating term is shorter and chaotic

Name: Doctor Slump

Premiere Date: January 27, 2024

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Yoon Bak, Kong Seong Ha

Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Writer: Baek Sun Woo

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Medical, Romance

Language: Korean

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Doctor Slump storyline

The show Doctor Slump follows the lives of two talented doctors, Yeo Jeong Woo, played by Park Hyung Sik, and Nam Ha Neul played by Park Shin Hye. The two were rivals in high school, but growing up, they made many changes in their lives. Now reaching a low time in their lives, the two find their way back to each other for comfort. Between making sense of their careers amidst a slump and coming across undiscovered love, they work up a camaraderie like no other.

Watch Doctor Slump teaser

Doctor Slump Ep 5-6 Recap

Things were looking up for our leads, Yeo Jeong Woo and Nam Ha Neul, who finally stopped hating on each other and sought help instead. With therapy recommendations and the introduction of jealousy, it was a jolly week full of fluffy moments from the two stars. Lee Sung Kyung made a cameo, adding some much-needed fun to the show, and it was yet another thrill-filled end as Yeo Jeong Woo chases a burglar only to get hurt on his head. Viewers are left to worry about his health.

Doctor Slump Ep 7-8 review

This week brought a lot of sweet moments and the possible downfall of the love between Yeo Jeong Woo and Nam Ha Neul, who have found themselves at the center of self-doubt and unconfirmed love lines. While a minor injury brings them close and has Park Shin Hye’s character breaking down in a fit of tears, we are unable to gauge if so much crying was absolutely needed after all.

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik’s dating term

After the anti-climatic revelation of the culprit in Yeo Jeong Woo’s case and things just somehow turned out in his favor very easily, we hoped the path ahead would not be too basic. With multiple minor confessions and cute moments of romance between the two leads, it was obvious to note that their relationship was inevitable. However, we did not expect it to happen so suddenly, with no big reunion or grand gesture. A few minutes into the eighth episode, it answered it for us when it was revealed that their dating period would be short-lived as the couple teetered on the edge of a break-up with small misunderstandings standing in their way.

This week's run ended with a pretty basic denial of being together and loss of self-esteem on Nam Ha Neul's end, which did not seem out of character, just very ill-positioned. We wonder what happened to the confident woman who knew her worth at the show's start and are hoping she returns soon because we really liked her. And although very brief, we are looking forward to the couple coming back together because they just look so good together!

