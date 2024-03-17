Park Hyung Sik, if you know him from The Heirs days you’d know that he pulls a killer sub character arc. If you adored his ways in Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, you’d agree that he was a charmer at heart. On the other hand, if you know him from his Happiness days, you’d be aware of his husband vibes that he manages to exude while fighting zombies. Meanwhile, if you have only just come across his talented self, Doctor Slump might be your perfect entryway.

About Doctor Slump

The SLL-produced medical romance drama stars Park Hyung Sik in the lead role of a plastic surgeon named Yeo Jeong Woo alongside Park Shin Hye, an anesthesiologist as the two reunite after 11 years to create a chemistry that has become the talk of the town. Doctor Slump, as its name suggests, brings the story of the formerly mentioned doctors who are going through a period of slump in their careers caused by very different factors and how fate pairs them together.

Park Hyung Sik Interview

After 15 episodes of bungee-jumping between sorrow, heartbreak, reconciliation, love, mystery, romance, and thrill, Doctor Slump is onto its final release day, and what better way to spend it than reading about the experiences of the actor on the sets of the show and what kind of roles is planning to take on next.

How different or the same are you to your character of Yeo Jeong Woo and what aspects are similar?

Jeong Woo is a character who is similar to me but also very different from me. We share the same cheerful and positive side, but on the other hand, I don't know if I could dare to imitate his way of worrying and thinking about others before myself in difficult situations. If I were to find myself in a slump, I would try to pull myself up by my bootstraps and not let myself fall apart.

Your chemistry with Park Shin Hye has been highly awaited by fans. What were your expectations from each other heading into filming?

I knew her inner strength and trusted her. She's an amazing actor, and I'm grateful to have worked with her for so long on this project.

Do you remember anything from the day you began shooting for Doctor Slump? What has been your favorite scene to shoot?

I don't remember much about the first shoot because I was so nervous, but I do know that it was fun and went very smoothly. There are so many favorite scenes, but if I had to pick one, it was the scenes with Jeong Woo, his friends, and Ha Neul's school days.

What are some of your dream projects, the kind of work you would really want to take on?

Rather than a must-do or a dream project, I'd like to explore different genres and characters that I haven't done before.

If Yeo Jeong Woo were to meet Park Hyung Sik, what would they tell each other?

I would like to tell him that I know that no words can comfort him, but he is an amazing person to go through something that is not easy for anyone to go through. And I want to say to him to keep moving forward with his convictions and his warm heart.

You recently spoke about receiving a lot of gifts from Park Shin Hye. What is the best and most cherished thing she has gifted you?

'Oranda' snacks that Park Shin Hye's mother made on her own. It's really delicious.

If you and Park Shin Hye were to reunite for a different drama 11 years later, what genre would you like to do then?

I'd like to do the classic Melo genre with a heavy atmosphere.

What are the goals of actor Park Hyung Sik that he’s yet to achieve?

There are still a lot of genres that I want to do and haven't gotten to do, and I hope I get the chance to do them. I'm actually very grateful and happy even right now.

With a massive fan following in India, would you consider working on an Indian project or holding a fan meeting here?

I think it would be a very interesting project if I could be a part of the Indian production. I would definitely love to do a meet-and-greet if I get the chance, and I would love to tell my Indian fans that I love and appreciate them.

