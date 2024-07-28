Docuseries Crush based on 2022 Itaewon disaster nominated for Emmy in Outstanding Investigative Documentary category

Crush is a 2023 docuseries which is based on the Itaewon tragedy which occurred on Halloween in 2022. The series was nominated for the Outstanding Investigative Documentary category at the 45th News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

The Itaewon crown crush was one of the deadliest disasters in the history of South Korea in which hundreds of people died on the night of Halloween due to overcrowding and mismanagement.

Itaewon tragedy 2022 based two-part docuseries Crush was nominated for the category of Outstanding Investigative Documentary category at the 45th News & Documentary Emmy Awards. The series will be competing with four other documentaries including Victim/Suspect 2023.

The series was produced by Jeff Zimbalist and Stu Schreiberg. It recounts the events of the Itawon disaster of 2022 through the testimonials of the survivors, video footage, CCTV videos and more.

Crush was released on October 17, 2023, and is streaming on Paramount+. It is yet to be released in South Korea due to copyright issues.

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards have been around since 1980. It celebrates the best of journalism, news and documentaries. The 45th News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be held on September 20, 2024.

More about the Itaewon tragedy 2022

Itaewon is a place known for its young crowd and its youthful vibe. Itaewon's Halloween celebration was like no other in the nation. People from all over used to go there to celebrate the festivities of Halloween together.

The Itaewon tragedy occurred on October 29, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea, during Halloween celebrations. A massive crowd surge in the narrow streets of Itaewon resulted in a devastating stampede, causing the deaths of 159 people and injuring many others. The incident deeply shocked the nation. It also raised questions about urban planning and public safety protocols.

