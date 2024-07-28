Hit Korean dating show Single's Inferno gets renewed for season 4; OTT platform announces bigger unscripted plan

Single’s Inferno, the famous Korean dating show which got viewers excited with its fiery competition and twists is set to return with a new season.

The OTT giant Netflix has announced plans to release 10 unscripted shows in the coming days based on various themes.

Netflix, the OTT giant on July 26 KST unveiled its plans for new shows at the Netflix Unscripted Festival in Seoul.

On this day, Netflix announced that they are planning to release 10 unscripted Korean shows hence expanding their artillery. The number is twice that of 2022 and will be based on different themes like romance, cooking, survival, and comedy.

As part of the same, Netflix has renewed the famous Korean dating show Single’s Inferno for Season 4. The show puts hot singles on a deserted island where they search for love and they are only allowed to leave the island if they become a couple.

Single’s Inferno season 3 was a major hit as it remained in the Global Top 10 Shows (Non-English) list for five weeks.

Know more about Netflix’s upcoming unscripted 10 shows

Netflix Korea’s director at the event commented that it is important that the variety shows they plan to bring sit rights with local audiences before they can win over globally. The artillery of unscripted shows begins with The Influencer which is set to premiere on August 6 where viewers will see fierce c competition between the top 77 influencers in South Korea.

It will be followed by A-List to Playlist starring the Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung Suk as viewers will follow him on his journey to debut as a singer. Netflix’s unscripted show plans set the stage for a new show every month till the first quarter of 2025.

Culinary Class Wars will be released by Netflix in September, a cooking competition show following 100 star chefs and hidden masters who will face each other. Comedy Revenge starring comedian Lee Kyung Kyu will premiere in October and Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die.

Zombieverse: New Blood and The Devil’s Plan 2 will also return with new seasons at the beginning of 2025. Finally, Kian’s Bizarre B&B will also premiere later that year.

