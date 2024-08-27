Ex-FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Sio, and Aran file 300 million KRW civil lawsuit against ATTRAKT

Saena, Aran, and Sio, the three ex-FIFTY FIFTY members’ contracts with ATTRAKT were terminated last year after a long court battle. Now, a year later, the members have filed another civil lawsuit against their former agency’s CEO Jeon Hong Joon, demanding 300 million KRW in settlement amount.

On August 27, Korean media outlet Munhwa published an exclusive report stating that Saena, Aran, and Sio submitted a complaint to the Seoul Central District Court on August 23. They have demanded 301 million KRW as plaintiff.

This civil lawsuit comes as a counterattack to ATTRAKT’s 13 billion KRW damages lawsuit that the company filed against the three members, their parents, and other parties in December 2023. ATTRAKT’s lawsuit also involved The Givers CEO Ahn Sung-il, who was involved in the music production for FIFTY FIFTY.

Both these lawsuits are now assigned to the 31st civil division and will be combined for proceedings. Additionally, Saena, Aran, and Sio’s legal representative Law firm Dongin is now handling both the settlement claim and the damages lawsuit.

The former FIFTY FIFTY members have previously raised concerns regarding the settlement. In June 2023, the trio filed for an injunction to terminate the validity of their exclusive contracts, citing "failure to provide settlement statements" as one of the reasons.

They argued that there were missing revenue items. However, the court dismissed their request then, stating that the evidence didn’t necessarily prove that the group’s estimated earnings exceeded the production costs. The court further ruled that there were no significant breaches to undermine the trust in the settlement process.

Advertisement

According to reports, it is now expected that Saena, Aran, and Sio may use Keena as an example in the proceedings, who received her settlement amount in November 2023, as part of the argument. Since the exclusive contract between the three former members and ATTRAKT remained in effect until October, the trio will probably claim the settlement amount for that period.

Meanwhile, with both the 13 billion KRW and 300 million KRW lawsuits being processed simultaneously, the court will likely issue a ruling that potentially results in an offsetting judgment, accounting for the amounts recognized by both parties,

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo announces new solo single Hey Hello with Norwegian singer Peder Elias; Set to release on August 30