Ex-FIFTY FIFTY's Saena, Aran, and Sio join new agency after ATTRAKT dispute; to re-debut under IOK Company's label

Following the contract dispute and lawsuit row with ATTRAKT, former FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Aran, and Sio have found a new agency to call home. The girls have signed up with a new subsidiary established by IOK Company. They will re-debut as a new girl group later this year.

According to Korean media outlet Newsen’s report on August 12, IOK Company announced that they have recently launched a new subsidiary MASSIVE E&C. The former FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Aran, and Sio have signed exclusive contracts with this new label.

Under their new agency, the girls will begin their musical journey once again, going into full-scale preparation in the latter half of this year. With the three members, IOK Company will form a new idol group with the goal of promoting them in the global market.

A representative from the agency stated to Newsen that they plan to utmostly support these talented and passionate girls to help them achieve global success. “With the team behind the success of ‘Cupid,’ we aim to create a new success story in the global market”, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, IOK Company is one of the leading Korean Entertainment agencies with domination in all sectors including content production, management, and more. So, Saena, Aran, and Sio’s decision to sign with them promises a bright future for the former FIFTY FIFTY members.

Additionally, IOK Company houses Jo In Sung, Shin Hye Sun, Go Hyun Jung, Kim Ha Neul, Chae Jong Hyeop, Moon Chae Won, and more popular actors.

Advertisement

Saena, Aran, and Sio made their K-pop debut as members of FIFTY FIFTY in 2022. It was when they released the song Cupid, the rookie girl group witnessed a massive popularity. All these three members contributed equally to the song’s wild success.

Saena created the point choreography and led the TikTok dance challenge for Cupid, while Aran and Sio with their vocal prowess, made the track’s twin version a hit.

However, not many months later, the three members filed a lawsuit against FIFTY FIFTY’s company ATTRAKT, citing bad treatment. Later in October, the company terminated the three members’ contracts.

ALSO READ: Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ SUGA caught for DUI, Han Ji Min dating Choi Jung Hoon, BLACKPINK reunion and more