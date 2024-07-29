Ex-Kep1er's Mashiro, Yeseo and LIMELIGHT's MiU, Suhye, Gaeun to debut as MADIEN in September; see PICS

Excitement is building as MADEIN, the new girl group set to debut in September, reveals their first profile images! The group features former Kep1er stars Mashiro and Yeseo, along with ex-LIMELIGHT members MiU, Suhye, and Gaeun. With a lineup of seven talented members, including Serina and Nagomi, MADEIN promises a thrilling debut that K-pop fans are eagerly anticipating.

MADIEN drops new profile pictures of its lineup

On July 29, 143 Entertainment dropped a much-awaited update with the release of profile images for their new girl group, MADEIN on its social media profiles. Set to debut in September, the seven-member group features a mix of familiar faces and fresh talents.

Among them are former Kep1er stars Mashiro and Yeseo, who have generated considerable buzz following their successful run with the group and their first studio album, Kep1going On. The profile images unveil Mashiro, born in 1999, known for her leadership and talent, alongside Yeseo, born in 2005, celebrated for her vocal prowess.

The lineup also includes MiU (born 2003), Suhye (born 2004), and Gaeun (born 2005), all previously members of LIMELIGHT, bringing their unique performance skills to the new group.

The youngest members, Serina (born 2006) and Nagomi (born 2007), add a fresh vibrancy, having gained recognition from Produce 101 Japan The Girls.

MADEIN’s name, reflecting a group created by fans (WE MADEIN U), builds excitement for their upcoming debut. With strong visuals and diverse talents, MADEIN is set to make a powerful entrance into the K-pop scene.

More about Kep1er and LIMELIGHT

Kep1er, formed through the 2021 Mnet show Girls Planet 999, quickly captivated fans with their dynamic debut EP, First Impact, and hit single Wa Da Da. This South Korean girl group, originally a nine-member ensemble, made waves with their commercial success and chart-topping hits. However, by July 2024, former members Kang Yeseo and Sakamoto Mashiro departed after their contracts ended.

Meanwhile, LIMELIGHT, initially a trio with MiU, Suhye, and Gaeun, captivated audiences with their vibrant releases and performances since their debut in February 2023. Their latest transformation into MADEIN, incorporating former Kep1er members Mashiro and Yeseo alongside fresh faces Serina and Nagomi, marks an exciting new chapter.

