NewJeans, TWS, ITZY, xikers, aespa, and more CONFIRMED as first lineup for 2024 The Fact Music Awards; Details

The Fact Music Awards (TMA) has just dropped an exciting first lineup of performers for its 2024 ceremony featuring a mix of K-pop and J-pop sensations. Set to make waves on September 7 and 8 at Osaka's Kyocera Dome, the star-studded event will feature NewJeans, TWS, ITZY, xikers, aespa &Team and more.

First lineup of performers for 2024 The Fact Music Awards

On July 22, The Fact Music Awards (TMA) unveiled the first lineup of performers for its highly anticipated 2024 ceremony. Set to take place abroad for the first time at Osaka's Kyocera Dome on September 7 and 8, this year’s event promises an electrifying showcase of not just K-pop but also J-pop talent.

The initial roster features a diverse array of artists, with the September 7 lineup including EVNNE, TWS, NEXZ, WOOAH, NiziU, Kep1er, and nSSign. The following day, fans can look forward to performances by ITZY, aespa, JO1, NewJeans, &TEAM, xikers, KISS OF LIFE, NCT WISH, and UNIS.

ITZY, renowned for their global stage dominance, and aespa, a powerhouse girl group in K-pop, will bring their signature energy to the event. NewJeans, continuing their streak of international hits, and NiziU, expanding their global footprint, will also be highlighted. Joining them are rising stars like KISS OF LIFE and nSSign, as well as JO1 and Kep1er, promising an enthralling experience.

Advertisement

The excitement doesn’t end there, as additional performers are expected to be announced, adding to the buzz surrounding this monumental event.

More about 2024 The Fact Music Awards

The Fact Music Awards, celebrating its 10th anniversary, is set to make history by hosting its first overseas ceremony this year. Taking place on September 7 and 8 at Osaka's Kyocera Dome, the event will be held under the vibrant slogan, NEW GEN FOR FANSTIVAL, highlighting the next generation of K-pop artists and the MZ fandom.

Broadcaster Jun Hyun Moo and singer/actress and Girls' Generation member Seohyun will co-host the awards, marking their sixth collaboration with anticipated flawless chemistry. Park Seulgi will also add to the excitement as the red carpet MC, capturing the event’s lively atmosphere. This year’s TMA promises to be a memorable celebration of K-pop’s future.

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo CONFIRMED to host 2024 The Fact Music Awards in Japan; Details