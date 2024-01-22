Ex-Topp Dogg member Clovd and actress Jung Daya confirm marriage plans; to tie the knot on January 27

Former Topp Dogg member Clovd, previously known as Gohn, shared the joyful news of his upcoming marriage to actress Jung Daya, also recognized as Jung Sung Mi. Clovd was a part of Xeno-T, which was originally known as Topp Dogg. The boy band, now consisting of five members—Hojoon, Sangdo, B-Joo, Xero, and Sangwon—continues to make strides in the South Korean entertainment scene.

Clovd and Jung Daya set to tie the knot

On January 22, SPOTV News revealed that Jung Daya and Clovd are set to tie the knot on January 27. The report conveyed that the couple, who has been in a long-term relationship have decided to embark on this new chapter in their lives. Subsequently, Clovd shared the heartwarming news with his fans through an Instagram post on the same day.

In the post, he wrote, “Hello everyone! I have met someone special and decided to get married! I wanted to share this beautiful moment in my life with the fans who have been with me for a long time and everyone who has been a part of my precious moments. Thank you and much love to everyone blessing the new beginning in my life”

Jung Daya also took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, revealing in her post that the couple has been in a relationship for an impressive 10 years.

In her post, she expressed that she is embarking on a new journey and shared her happiness that the first post of the new year holds such profound significance. Jung Daya revealed that she has chosen to spend the rest of her life with her best friend of 10 years. Acknowledging that she ideally would have conveyed the news in person, she asked for understanding as she couldn't reach out to everyone individually, fearing it might cause inconvenience. Jung Daya assured fans that she deeply appreciates their blessings for this new chapter after a decade of dating. She emphasized their commitment to striving for a happily ever after together.

More about Clovd and Jung Daya

Clovd, formerly known as Gohn, made his debut as part of Topp Dogg in 2013. However, on October 8, 2015, amid circulating rumors, Hunus Entertainment issued a statement addressing speculations about Kidoh and Gohn filing lawsuits against the company, citing "mismanagement of their careers" and a desire to explore new opportunities. The statement confirmed that both Gohn and Kidoh had indeed attempted to file lawsuits ending their contracts with the company.

Jung Daya, on the other hand, made her debut as a member of 84LY and later as part of A.KOR. Initially, 84LY was a six-member girl group under Universal Music Korea and Show M Entertainment, marking their debut on September 29, 2012, with the release of their first and only mini-album, Girls Secret Party. Unfortunately, the group faced disbandment in 2013, bringing an end to their activities after just one year. After this, Jung Daya has since transitioned into an acting career.

