Who is Jo Se Ho? Know Korean comedian planning wedding after 1 year of dating non-celebrity girlfriend

It is confirmed: Jo Se Ho is officially in a relationship. A spokesperson from Jo Se Ho's agency, A2Z Entertainment, has verified this, stating, "It is true that Jo Se Ho is in a relationship.” The South Korean celebrity is all set to tie the knot to his girlfriend. But who exactly is Jo Se Ho? Let's get to know all about him.

Who is Jo Se Ho

Jo Se Ho, born on August 9, 1982, is a South Korean comedian who made his debut in 2001. In addition to his stand-up comedy career, Jo Se Ho has been a prominent figure in various South Korean variety shows. His appearances include well-known programs such as Roommate, Happy Together, Flower Crew, We Got Married, Law of the Jungle in Sumatra, Living Together in Empty Room, and more. Currently, he is a regular part of tvN's You Quiz on the Block.

You Quiz on the Block is a South Korean variety show featuring Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho. The show revolves around Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho immersing themselves in the daily lives of ordinary people, engaging in conversations, and surprising them with unexpected quizzes. This talk and quiz show aims to highlight the lives of these individuals and bring a refreshing and unique experience to their day.

Jo Se Ho is currently adding to his television presence by starring in the variety show Beat Coin. The South Korean program airs on KBS2 every Thursday at 20:30 KST. Led by the producer of the third installment of 2 Days & 1 Night and Sister's Slam Dunk, along with the writer of Battle Trip, this new game variety show introduces a unique concept where a coin can determine fate. The stars engage in various games to accumulate points, and a simple coin toss can unpredictably influence the dynamics of the show. Despite its straightforward setup, the program promises unexpected fun and chemistry between the cast members, ensuring an entertaining experience for viewers.

Hamburger incident with BTS’ Jungkook

Several years ago, BTS' Jungkook and host Jo Se Ho shared the screen on the variety show Flower Crew. Recently in 2021, they reunited on another variety show, You Quiz On The Block. When tvN initially announced a 100-minute special featuring BTS, it brought back some unpleasant memories for certain ARMYs. In a past episode of Flower Crew, Jungkook personally brought burgers for the cast, but Jo Se Ho declined to eat them, and his fellow castmates followed suit.

Despite concerns from some fans about Jungkook meeting Jo Se Ho again, the BTS member and the host were genuinely pleased to see each other on You Quiz On The Block. When host Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, "I last saw Jungkook five years ago, and it's totally different from the last time I saw him," Jo Se Ho chimed in, saying, "I think he's become even cooler!" Jungkook also shared that he reached out to Jo Se Ho before filming for You Quiz, stating, "I contacted him [Jo Se Ho] before filming for You Quiz."

It came to light that Jo Se Ho and BTS' Jungkook had set aside any previous misunderstandings and rekindled their friendship. Notably, Jo Se Ho had previously apologized after the hamburger incident, expressing regret to viewers for any unintended hurt feelings. Jungkook also shared that he had a great time during filming and harbored no negative sentiments from the past.

Je Se Ho set to tie the knot to non-celeb girlfriend

An exclusive report from SPOTV unveiled that comedian Jo Sae Ho, also known as Jo Se Ho, is currently in a relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend. The news was officially confirmed by Jo Se Ho's agency on January 22. According to the agency, it's indeed true that Jo Se Ho has been in a relationship with his non-celebrity girlfriend, who is nine years younger than him, for approximately one year.

Furthermore, the agency shared that Jo Se Ho has expressed his desire to get married within the year, stating that he has often mentioned to those around him about his wish to tie the knot. His intention is to have a wedding ceremony this year.

