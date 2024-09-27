Ex-UP10TION and X1 member Kim Woo Seok confirmed to enlist in military on November 4 as active-duty soldier in army band

Kim Woo Seok, a former K-pop idol and currently an actor, is all set for his mandatory military enlistment. His agency has announced that he will join the service this November. He is set to serve as an active-duty soldier in the army band following his initial training period.

On September 27, BLITZWAY STUDIOS confirmed that Kim Woo Seok was notified of his acceptance into the army band by the Military Manpower Administration on September 25.

Accordingly, the actor is now set to enlist in the Army Training Center on November 4. Following his training, he will continue to serve as an active-duty soldier until his discharge. His agency announced that there would be no official event on the day of his recruitment for safety reasons. “We kindly ask that you refrain from visiting the site”, BLITZWAY STUDIOS urged the fans to prevent any safety-realted incident on site.

Through his agency, Kim Woo Seok stated, “I will complete his service in good health and greet everyone as a more mature individual.”

Kim Woo Seok was a member of the eleven-piece boy band X1, which was launched in 2019 from the reality survival show Produce X 101. The group disbanded the following year. He was also a member of the seven-piece K-pop group UP10TION, which was formed by TOP Media and was founded by Shinhwa’s Andy.

In 2020, Kim Woo Seok ventured into a more acting-focused career with web drama Twenty-Twenty. Since then, he has established himself as an actor with an array of pivotal roles in many K-dramas such as Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (2021), Rookie Cops (2022), Mimicus (2022), Finland Papa (2023), Night Has Come (2023).

In particular, his performance in U+Mobile TV high teen thriller Night Has Come received a lot of praise. He was also nominated for the Rookie of the Year title at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Meanwhile, his upcoming drama Social Savvy Class 101 is scheduled to premiere this November. On the other hand, Kim Woo Seok will meet his domestic fans one last time before his enlistment through a fan meeting on October 26.

