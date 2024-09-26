When Park Bo Young spoke about ‘soft spot’ for Strong Woman Do Bong Soon co-star Park Hyung Sik since his K-pop days

Park Hyung Sik has expressed his affection for Park Bo Young on many occasions, even giving rise to dating rumors. But did you know that the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actress also had her eye on her co-star long before they appeared together in the drama?

Back in 2019, in an interview, Park Bo Young revealed that she always had a soft spot for Park Hyung Sik. “I had my eye on him when he was an idol in ZE:A”, the actress said, indicating that she had an interest in her co-star for quite a long time.

She also revealed that alongside interest, she has also been his admirer since his K-pop idol days: “I know all of the title tracks by heart, and Hyung Sik personally quizzed me to see my knowledge of the songs.” Park Bo Young hilariously revealed that the actor often used to play ZE:A songs during the filming break and even used to show the choreographies to her. Adding to the joke, she said it even made her heart beat faster at times.

Meanwhile, the actor also revealed his admiration for the Daily Dose of Sunshine star, saying that he fell in love with her character while filming and wished he could love her more but sadly, the drama ended.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is one of the high-rated K-dramas ever that earned global recognition. The story revolves around Do Bong Soo (played by Park Bo Young), a woman who possesses extraordinary strength. She gets hired as a bodyguard for Ahm Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), the CEO of a big video game company. However, when she finds herself falling in love with him, she must decide between him and her childhood crush, Guk Doo.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Young is all set for the release of her upcoming Disney+ series Light Shop, which is set to premiere on September 27. On the other hand, Park Hyung Sik has confirmed his role in the upcoming thriller K-drama Treasure Island. Earlier this year, he made his TV comeback with Doctor Slump.

