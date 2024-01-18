Ex-WINNER member Nam Tae Hyun, Heart Signal's Seo Min Jae get suspended prison terms for illegal drug use

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Former WINNER member Nam Tae Hyun and his ex-girlfriend Seo Min Jae, who rose to fame with the reality show Heart Signal, have received suspended prison terms over illegal drug use. During the drug trial, the latter changed her name from Seo Min Jae to Seo Eun Woo.

On January 18, it was reported that the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Nam Tae Hyun to a 1-year jail term, which is now suspended for two years. On the other hand, Seo Eun Woo was handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

For the unversed, a suspended prison term is a type of sentence where the court may decide to delay the prison term to allow the defendant a period of probation or treatment for addiction or if the person meets certain community conditions.

Ex-WINNER member Nam Tae Hyun was indicted over allegations of buying and consuming methamphetamine in August 2022, while his ex-girlfriend Seo Eun Woo was accused of using drugs in December 2022.

In addition to suspended prison sentences, the judge also ordered the duo to undergo 40 hours of drug rehabilitation and penalized Nam Tae Hyun with 550,000 Won (USD 411.33) and Seo Eun Woo with 450,000 Won (USD 336.54).

As per the reports, the judge has suspended sentences for the two public figures because none had a criminal history. The judge mentioned that the court has been considering the fact that Nam Tae Hyun had never been charged with a similar crime before and has shown a willingness to quit drugs. On the other hand, Seo Eun Woo is also a first-time offender with no criminal record and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

More about Nam Tae Hyun and Seo Eun Woo

On the work front, Nam Tae Hyun is a vocalist and guitarist who debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group WINNER. He departed from the group in November 2016. He also made his acting debut with a web drama, Midnight Girl (2015). Meanwhile, Seo Eun Woo is an influencer who gained popularity as a contestant on a hit dating show, Heart Signal 3.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

