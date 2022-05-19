Actor Lee Je Hoon’s agency denies rumours of his alleged relationship with Heart Signal 3’s Park Ji Hyun

Recently, rumours circulated in online communities, alleging that actor Lee Je Hoon is in a relationship with ‘Heart Signal 3’ cast member Park Ji Hyun. The rumours went on to state that the two are preparing to get married, and another netizen claimed that they had visited a wedding hall to make a reservation for the same.

Following this, ‘Taxi Driver’ star Lee Je Hoon’s agency, COMPANY ON, released an official statement, firmly refuting the rumours, and calling them “groundless”. Along with denying the rumours, the agency has also announced plans to take strong legal action against those who published the rumours.

The complete translation of COMPANY ON’s statement is as follows:

“Hello, this is COMPANY ON.

The company has confirmed that false information has recently been spreading in relation to the agency’s actor Lee Je Joon's private life through internet bulletin boards, various communities, and social networking sites.

We clearly state that the same is completely groundless.

The company will take strong and severe legal action against those who defamed actor Lee Je Hoon by spreading false information and malicious slander.

In the future as well, the company will always do its best to take all necessary measures to protect our actors.

Thank you.”

Actor Lee Je Hoon had his breakthrough in 2011, through the indie film ‘Bleak Night’, and the war film ‘The Front Line’. He went on to gain mainstream popularity through the box-office hit ‘Architecture 101’, which was released in the following year. Most recently, Lee Je Hoon appeared in SBS’ ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Move to Heaven’ in 2021. After his contract with his former agency expired, Lee Je Hoon founded COMPANY ON in 2021.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hyun was a cast member in the third season of the dating reality show ‘Heart Signal’, which aired in 2020.

