EXCLUSIVE: Tina Desai on Mumbai Diaries 26/11: ‘I was willing to be an assistant on it, it’s that great’

Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves’ Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will premiere soon, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla the show’s actress Tina Desai says that she was thrilled with how well the script was written. “I was willing to be an assistant on it, it’s that great. Yes it is mainly based on the medical story but I actually chose to do the part of Ananya at the Palace Hotel, because to me she just felt so heroic,” says Tina.

She further adds, “You know she is this young girl in her late 20s who is taking charge of a banquet room where this event is happening with very high placed doctors, and she’s the one in control - this younger person who is inexperienced in any sort of tragic situation. She's having to make these crazy decisions, take control of a room, and is responsible for the lives of very high-ranking people. I found that an absolutely incredible thing, because I love playing strong characters,” informs Tina.

Further revealing her prep for the show, the actress states, “I did read a book called ‘The Siege’, which very well documents all angles of that incident. There was quite a lot of information in that, plus you know the script has its own set of information which is really quite full and wholesome. Thirdly, I also watched a few Ted Talks and YouTube interviews of people who were at the hotel. So there was a lot of information that I had access to.”

Meanwhile, Tina informs that she didn't have many scenes with co-star Konkona Sen Sharma. “Like very vaguely I had one scene where there is a character who is taken to the hospital and so because of that, (but) I don’t want to reveal too much. So you know I had maybe a half day with her but nothing directly. I’m looking forward to doing something more extensively with her,” says Tina, who is also a part of Shaad Ali directed Guilt.

“I don’t think a platform (for it) is confirmed yet. Shaad Ali is the director, it also has Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub, Shruti Seth and Mugdha Godse. It is a pretty fun cast, and it’s a comedy-thriller,” Tina signs off.

