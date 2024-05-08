THROWBACK: When Rani Mukerji said she cracked up after hearing title of her film Hadh Kar Di Aapne alongside Govinda

Govinda and Rani Mukerji's 2000 film Hadh Kar Di Aapne is one of the most memorable films of their career. Even today, the film is as enjoyable as it was 24 years back when it was released.

While the comedy dialogues and performances of Govinda and Rani were on point, the title of the film is also recalled as one of the most interesting ones in Bollywood. But do you know, even Rani found the title hilarious when she first heard about it?

Rani Mukerji thought the title of Hadh Kar Di Aapne was funny

During the film promotions of Hadh Kar Di Aapne back then, Rani Mukerji shared her reaction to the title of the film. Talking in Hindi, she told Lehren, "Jab maine suna title, mujhe aise hi hansne ka bahut bura rog hai, toh jab maine title suna to maine has diya. Abhi woh hasii, mazaak mein nahi, it's a good feeling. Hadh Kar Di Aapne is a very different title, toh log digest karenge to bahot hi acha hai for us, nahi digest karenge to title change kar denge," (I already have a habit of laughing too much so when I heard the title, I cracked up. Now that wasn't to demean the title. It's a good feeling. Hadh Kar Di Aapne is a unique title, if people are able to digest, it will be very good for us otherwise we'll change the title).

She further added, "Mujhe bhi bahot different lagta hai, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, lekin ye director ji ka decision hai, producer ji ka decision hai. They are approving of the title, toh now we have to stay with the title" (It's the decision of director and producer. If they have approved it then we have to stay with it).

More about Hadh Kar Di Aapne

Directed by Manoj Agrawal, Hadh Kar Di Aapne was an out-and-out comedy that had Govinda and Rani Mukerji in the lead along with Johny Lever, Satish Kaushik, Paresh Rawal, Tinnu Anand, Tannaz Irani, Rakesh Bedi, Himani Shivpuri and more.

The film hit the cinemas on April 14, 2000, and proved to be a success.

