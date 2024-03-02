South Korean movie Exhuma, starring Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Choi Min Shik, Yoo Hae Jin, Jeon Jin Ki, and more, just crossed a total of 5 million viewers within just 10 days of its release. The unprecedented success is celebrated by the cast and crew of the movie through a video of them thanking the fans and moviegoers for making the movie a huge success.

Exhuma surpasses 5 million viewers

On March 2, 2024, the movie's production team shared a video on their social media platform. In the clip, Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Kim Jae Cheol, along with director Jang Jae Hyun, expressed their gratitude to the viewers for their support, which led the movie to achieve unprecedented success. As of now, it holds the record for being the top-grossing film in South Korea in 2024.

The supernatural film has been hitting major milestones since it came out. In just 3 days, it reached 1 million viewers, and by day 4, it had 2 million viewers. By day 7, the total viewership had climbed to 3 million, and by day 9, it had surpassed 4 million viewers. Then, on day 10, it hit a whopping 5 million viewers, which is truly impressive. The movie was anticipated to perform well with its stellar cast and production team, but it has exceeded expectations and continues to grow steadily.

Exhuma's new poster revealed

Additionally, to celebrate the big success, the production team has also released a special poster. Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Choi Min Shik, and Yoo Hae Jin appear in the poster, where they are looking down at a dug grave. The scene on the poster relates well to the core storyline of the movie, which will surely compel the audience to give it a watch. Moreover, the poster is inspired by a fanart of the movie, which gained a lot of attention on social media.

Lee Do Hyun has been unable to join the promotions of the movie because he was enlisted in the South Korean military in August 2023. Nevertheless, he celebrated the movie’s success with his fans. On March 1, 2023, he made a social media post when the movie crossed 4 million viewers overall. The actor was seen in his military uniform from top to bottom, as he is currently serving as an active-duty soldier. He was also holding a tablet where the picture of his fellow cast members appeared, and he posed for a picture along with them.

In the detailed caption of the picture, he poured out his emotions. Mentioning his current military service, he regretfully expressed his inability to personally meet the fans, extending his apologies for resorting to social media for greetings. He then gleefully shared the news of Exhuma's remarkable success, crossing over 4 million viewers within a week of its premiere. Grateful for the unwavering support from fans, he acknowledged their presence throughout his journey. As a soldier serving presently, he looked forward to the possibility of celebrating more triumphs with his supporters around the same time next year.

Exhuma plot and cast details

The plot of the movie follows a rich family living in Los Angeles who are tortured by a supernatural entity. To get rid of the evil spirit, they invite shamans, Hwa Rim and Bong Gil, in order to protect the baby. They find out that the ghosts of the family’s forefathers are haunting them during their investigation. The only way to solve the problem was to dig up the grave of the ancestor and please him. However, when they dig out the grave, more evil energy is released from within, making the situation tenfold more complicated and dangerous.

Lee Do Hyun takes up the role of Bong Gil, and Kim Go Eun plays Hwa Rim, who are shamans and work together to get rid of unwanted presence. The cast ensemble also includes Choi Min-sik as Kim Sang-deok and Yoo Hae-jin as Yeong-geun. The movie is directed and written by Jang Jae-hyun.

