Ahn Bo Hyun sends sweet gifts to support Yumi’s Cells co-stars Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun on set of Two Women

Ahn Bo Hyun showed his support for his former Yumi’s Cells co-stars Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun by sending them gifts on the set of their new K-drama, Two Women. Having shared the screen with Kim Go Eun in both seasons of Yumi’s Cells and with Park Ji Hyun in Yumi’s Cells season 1 and Flex x Cop, it's a testament to their sweet bond.

Ahn Bo Hyun sends gifts to Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun recently sent a thoughtful gesture of support to the set of the Netflix drama Two Women, where his former co-stars Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun are filming. Ahn Bo Hyun, who previously worked with Kim Go Eun in the slice-of-life series Yumi's Cells seasons 1 and 2, and with Park Ji Hyun in Yumi's Cells and the romance crime series Flex x Cop, sent a food and coffee truck as gifts to showcase his support for them.

Both Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun took to their Instagram stories to express their gratitude towards Ahn Bo Hyun. Kim Go Eun captioned her story with "Thank you Woong-A," affectionately referring to Ahn Bo Hyun's character name, Gu Woong, from Yumi's Cells. Meanwhile, Park Ji Hyun shared two stories; the first one said "Thank You Jin I Su," referencing Ahn Bo Hyun's character from Flex x Cop, and the second one said "Yumi, Woong, Sae Yi" with a heart, symbolizing hers, Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun’s characters in Yumi's Cells.

It's worth noting both Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun too shared screen before as co-stars in Yumi’s Cells. In Yumi's Cells season 1, Park Ji Hyun played Sae Yi, a friend of Ahn Bo Hyun's character Gu Woong, and Kim Go Eun played the titular character, Yumi.

More about Two Women

Helmed by the renowned director of Do You Like Brahms? and The Interest of Love, Two Women is set to narrate the tale of Eun Joong and Sang Yeon, two friends whose lives are deeply intertwined. They share strong respect and love for each other but also harbor feelings of jealousy and spite.

Kim Go Eun will take on the role of Ryu Eun Joong, a seemingly ordinary person with a unique ability to captivate others with her honesty and sincerity. Park Ji Hyun, on the other hand, will portray Eun Joong's closest friend and rival, Cheon Sang Yeon.

