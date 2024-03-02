Lee Do Hyun, through an elaborate social media post, poses for a picture alongside his cast members from Exhuma. In the caption, he writes a long message for the fans, thanking them for giving his movie love and adoration. Exhuma has currently crossed over 4 million moviegoers since its release, making it the first 2024 movie in South Korea to do so.

Lee Do Hyun shares new picture from military service

On March 1, 2024, South Korean actor Lee Do Hyun shared a much-awaited update on his social media account after his mandatory military enlistment. In the picture, Lee Do Hyun is seen in his military uniform from top to bottom. Moreover, he poses alongside his fellow cast members from Exhuma by holding a tablet that displays a picture of them celebrating the movie’s 3 million footfall. Since he could not join them to commemorate the achievement, this is his own way of acknowledging the movie’s consistent success.

In the long caption of the picture, he expressed his feelings. He wrote that since he is serving in the military at the time, he is not able to meet the fans in person and apologized for greeting everyone through a social media post. He went on to convey his joy with Exhuma surpassing over 4 million moviegoers within one week of its release. He thanked the fans for supporting the project and standing beside him throughout his journey. Currently serving as a soldier, he hoped that around the same time next year, he would be able to celebrate more success together with his well-wishers.

Exhuma plot and cast

The plot of the movie follows a rich family living in Los Angeles who are tortured by a supernatural entity. To get rid of the evil spirit, they invite shamans, Hwa Rim and Bong Gil, in order to protect the baby. They find out that the ghosts of the family’s forefathers are haunting them during their investigation. The only way to solve the problem was to dig up the grave of the ancestor and please him. However, when they dig out the grave, more evil energy is released from within, making the situation tenfold more complicated and dangerous.

Lee Do Hyun takes up the role of Bong Gil, and Kim Go Eun plays Hwa Rim, who are shamans and work together to get rid of unwanted presence. The cast ensemble also includes Choi Min-sik as Kim Sang-deok and Yoo Hae-jin as Yeong-geun. The movie is directed and written by Jang Jae-hyun.

Watch Exhuma trailer

