Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon, True Beauty’s Hwang In Yeop, more; 6 webtoon to K-drama characters we want as BFFs

Over the past decade, the popularity of Korean comics, or manhwas, and their digital counterparts, known as webtoons, has surged both domestically and among Western audiences. These digital comics offer engaging stories with stunning visuals, easily accessible online to millions of devoted readers.

Recognizing their potential, television networks and content creators have been drawn to adapt these stories for the screen. Books, comics, and webtoons have long served as inspiration for shows, and the rising prominence of webtoons in South Korea has led to many receiving the K-drama treatment.

K-dramas are all about their characters. From the quirky to the kind, from the flawless to the wonderfully relatable, each one brings something special to the story. Some are so relatable that we instantly feel a connection and wish we could be friends with them. Here are the top 6 K-drama characters we would love to befriend and why.

Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon

Based on the hit web novel, Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan heartbroken by the loss of her beloved star, Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byun Woo Seok). But when she unexpectedly travels back in time, Im Sol seizes the chance to alter fate and rescue her idol. Determined and driven by love, she embarks on a daring quest to rewrite history and safeguard the one she cherishes most. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kim Hye Yoon delivers a captivating performance in Lovely Runner, effortlessly embodying the complexity of her character, Im Sol. Transitioning flawlessly from a devoted 34-year-old fan in 2023 to a determined 19-year-old student bent on changing her idol's tragic fate in 2008, she brings Im Sol's journey to life with depth and authenticity.

Producer Yoon Jongho disclosed that the writer specifically selected Kim Hye Yoon for the role, emphasizing that without her participation, the project might not have materialized. Im Sol shines as a bubbly and resilient person who isn't afraid to show her vulnerabilities. Her unwavering determination to save her bias, Sun Jae, knows no bounds, reflecting her steadfast loyalty and fierce dedication. With Im Sol as a friend, one can expect not only uplifting companionship but also unwavering support, as she fangirls passionately by your side, embodying the epitome of sunshine in human form.

True Beauty’s Hwang In Yeop

True Beauty, adapted from the hit webtoon of the same name, is a delightful rom-com following Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who struggles with her self-image and relies on makeup to feel confident. Enter Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), a guy carrying his own emotional baggage. As they open up to each other, their bond deepens, leading to heartwarming growth and plenty of laughs along the way.

Hwang In Yeop takes on the role of Han Seo Jun, a character whose looks rival Lee Su Ho's. Seo Jun boasts a sculpted physique and an untamed aura, yet beneath his tough exterior lies a gentle soul. In the K-drama, the love triangle involving Lim Ju Gyeong, Lee Su Ho, and Han Seo Jun (played by Hwang In Yeop) becomes increasingly complex. (Spoiler alert) Despite Ju Gyeong ultimately choosing Su Ho, Seo Jun proves to be the kind of friend everyone wishes for.

Seo Jun embodies the qualities of a devoted son and a protective older brother, with a heart brimming with kindness. Like Su Ho, he values inner beauty over outer appearance and will go to great lengths to shield his friends from harm. His caring nature shines through as he constantly checks up on those he senses are feeling down. With a friend like Seo Jun, who wouldn't feel lucky?

Kim Sejeong in Business Proposal

In this delightful office romance, all the classic tropes come together seamlessly. Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong), a food researcher, steps in as a blind date for her heiress friend, Young Seo (Seol In Ha), to help her out. The unsuspecting date is Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), the handsome CEO of Go Foods, who's too busy for love or marriage.

Advertisement

However, to appease his persistent grandfather's marriage demands, Tae Moo proposes a contract relationship with Ha Ri. As they spend time together, Tae Moo finds himself falling for her. When Ha Ri finally reveals the truth, Tae Moo realizes he's already head over heels for her.

In the K-drama, Shin Ha Ri proves herself to be both an incredible friend and girlfriend. Whether by Young Seo's side or standing with her partner, Ha Ri always steps up to lend a hand, even if it means risking trouble for herself. She embodies the essence of a femme fatale, ensuring that her friends always have someone to rely on when things go awry.

Park Seo Joon in Itaewon Class

Park Sae Royi (Park Seo Joon) has faced immense hardships in his youth. His father's tragic death in a hit-and-run, expulsion from school, and a wrongful three-year jail sentence all stem from a powerful family that controls Korea's largest restaurant chain. Determined to seek justice, Sae Roy emerges from prison with a vow for revenge, channeling his pain into opening his own restaurant, Dan Bam.

Park Sae Royi possesses a wisdom far beyond his years. Not only does he lead by example, but he also uplifts and empowers those around him, fostering confidence in his team. With his insightful words, such as "There are times when you’re faced with things that you just can’t tolerate. You don’t need to be on anyone’s side but your own," he serves as a guiding light, ensuring that even in moments of uncertainty, he steers others onto the right path, encouraging them to stand firm in their convictions hence making for a good friend.

Kim Go Eun in Yumi’s Cells

Yumi (Kim Go Eun) navigates the monotony of office life, shelving her aspirations of becoming a writer and avoiding emotional connections. However, her world shifts upon meeting Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), a video game creator, igniting a flutter in her heart and ushering in love. Though their paths diverge, Yumi experiences heartbreak before discovering a new love in Season 2 with her co-worker Yoo Babi (Jinyoung), whose affection for her has always been evident. Empowered by love, she takes a leap, leaving her job to pursue writing full-time.

Yumi's relatability shines through her quiet introverted personality, making her the perfect companion for K-drama marathons or laid-back hangouts. Her endearing awkwardness resonates deeply, creating a space where you can truly be yourself. She's the friend who happily shares your interests and stands up for you when needed. Together, you and Yumi as friends would become each other's sources of encouragement and strength, enriching each other's lives in countless ways.

Advertisement

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo in My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang) grapples with deep-seated insecurities about her appearance, leading her to seek a solution in plastic surgery. However, upon entering university, she encounters Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo), a former elementary school peer who was once highly admired for his looks.

Unlike others, Kyung Suk is unfazed by superficiality, valuing individuals for their inner qualities. He sees beyond Mi Rae's transformed appearance, recognizing her for who she truly is. Kyung Suk becomes a source of support and encouragement, dedicated to building Mi Rae's self-confidence.

In portraying Kyung Suk, Cha Eun Woo effortlessly captures the character's emotional complexity, adding depth to his portrayal of a sincere and trustworthy individual. His portrayal earns acclaim for depicting genuine empathy and understanding. As a friend, Do Kyung Suk is a steadfast advocate for recognizing your inner worth and refusing to accept anything less.

He would always extend kindness and support, ensuring that you recognize your inner value. Despite grappling with his own struggles, Kyung Suk's unwavering belief in you serves as a beacon, empowering you to shine brightly and embrace your true potential.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: True Beauty, Marry My Husband, Lovely Runner and more: Decoding success of webtoon adaptations in K-dramas