Love In The Big City FIRST LOOK OUT: Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun cozy up in upcoming romantic film; WATCH

Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun are set to captivate audiences in the upcoming romantic film Love In The Big City. The first look teaser reveals their cozy chemistry, promising a heartwarming cinematic experience.

The much-anticipated film Love In The Big City teased fans with a first look on April 19, showcasing the delightful pairing of Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun. The clip is surely making fans melt!

First Look at Love In The Big City

In the brief clip, a part of the presenter’s upcoming film line-up for the years, the duo exudes cozy chemistry as they appear to be living together after a lively party. The teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse into the romantic dynamics set to unfold, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting more from this promising film.

Get a sneak peek into Love In The Big City here:

More details about Love In The Big City

Kim Go Eun takes on the role of Jae Hee, a bold and charismatic woman unafraid of expressing her feelings. Noh Sang Hyun portrays Heung Soo essays the role of a man disinterested in both academics and relationships until his hidden truths come to light. Forced into cohabitation with Jae Hee, Heung Soo embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love.

The production commenced on July 8, 2023, marked by a warm and welcoming atmosphere at the first script reading. Kim Go Eun expressed her excitement to embody Jae Hee's spirited character, while Noh Sang Hyun eagerly anticipates his first lead role on the big screen. Both actors are determined to deliver stellar performances, promising an engaging and memorable cinematic experience.

With its talented cast and compelling storyline, Love in the Big City is poised to captivate audiences with its exploration of love, secrets, and the intricacies of human relationships. As filming progresses, anticipation builds for this eagerly awaited romantic drama.

