Happy Birthday Lee Do Hyun: 18 Again, Youth of May, The Glory, more; top 5 K-dramas to celebrate the versatile actor

Join us in celebrating Lee Do Hyun's 29th birthday! With his remarkable talent and versatility, he has graced our screens in various memorable roles, from Prison Playbook to The Good Bad Mother and beyond. As we commemorate this special day, let's explore his top 5 K-dramas that showcase his exceptional acting prowess and charm.

Lee Do Hyun celebrates his 29th birthday

Lee Do Hyun, born Lim Dong Hyun on April 11, 1995, in Seoul, South Korea, is a versatile and talented actor known for his captivating performances across various genres in both television and film. After graduating from Chung Ang University's Department of Film and Theater, Lee Do Hyun embarked on his acting journey with a breakout role in the 2017 black comedy Prison Playbook, where he portrayed the young version of Jung Kyung Ho's character, Lee Joon Ho.

His career soared with roles in notable dramas such as Still 17, Hotel del Luna, and 18 Again, where he showcased his range and depth as an actor. Lee Do Hyun's portrayal of characters in diverse settings, from romantic comedies to dark fantasies, earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards, including the Best New Actor awards at the Baeksang Arts Awards and the APAN Star Awards.

In addition to his television work, Lee Do Hyun also made a mark in web series like Sweet Home and Reincarnation Romance, demonstrating his ability to excel in different formats. His collaborations with esteemed actors and directors further solidified his reputation as one of South Korea's most promising talents.

Outside of his professional achievements, Lee Do Hyun's personal life has also garnered attention. In 2023, his decision to enlist in the military for mandatory service amid a skyrocketing career reflected his sense of duty and commitment to his country. Moreover, his relationship with actress Lim Ji Yeon, whom he met on the set of The Glory, became public in April 2023, adding another romantic dimension to his public persona.

With a promising career trajectory and a growing fan base, Lee Do Hyun continues to captivate audiences with his charisma, versatility, and dedication to his craft.

Top 5 K-dramas to celebrate Lee Do Hyun’s birthday

1. 18 Again

18 Again is a K-drama adaptation of the 2009 film 17 Again, offering a heartwarming story of second chances. Lee Do Hyun shines in the role of 18-year-old Hong Dae Young, who magically transforms into his younger self while retaining his older mindset. Through his performance opposite Kim Ha Neul and Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Do Hyun navigates the complexities of family dynamics and personal growth, ultimately showcasing his versatility as an actor. With his compelling performance, he adds emotional resonance to the character, contributing to the series' success and leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

2. Sweet Home

Sweet Home is a gripping apocalyptic horror series, adapted from the popular Naver webtoon, depicting survivors banding together against monstrous threats. In season 1 of the series, Lee Do Hyun delivers a standout performance as Lee Eun Hyuk, Lee Eun Yu’s (played by Go Min Si) adoptive older brother, and a former medical student turned leader within the Green Home complex. Despite initial perceptions of coldness, Eun Hyuk's logical decisions and composed demeanor make him an indispensable figure. Lee Do Hyun's portrayal adds depth to the character, highlighting his evolution and resilience amidst chaos. Through his role, Lee Do Hyun contributes to the series' intense atmosphere and emotional depth, earning praise from audiences and critics alike.

3. Youth Of May

Youth of May is a poignant drama set against the backdrop of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, focusing on the love story between medical student Hwang Hee Tae, portrayed by Lee Do Hyun, and nurse Kim Myung Hee, played by Go Min Si. Despite the tumultuous political climate, the series delves into the ordinary lives and relationships of young individuals amidst extraordinary circumstances. Lee Do Hyun's role as Hwang Hee Tae, depicts a character who balances determination and mischief while navigating personal and political challenges. His performance adds relatability to the narrative, capturing the essence of youth amidst turmoil with authenticity and emotion.

4. The Glory

The Glory is a thrilling revenge drama that delves into the complexities of justice and vengeance. Lee Do Hyun delivers a compelling performance as Joo Yeo Jeong, a plastic surgeon entangled in the intricate web of revenge orchestrated by Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo). As the series unfolds, Yeo Jeong's involvement in Dong Eun's plans unravels layers of moral ambiguity and psychological tension. Lee Do Hyun portrays Yeo Jeong with depth and nuance, capturing his internal conflict and moral dilemmas amidst the chaos of vengeance. His portrayal adds richness to the narrative, contributing to the series' critical acclaim and viewership success.

5. The Good Bad Mother

The Good Bad Mother is a heartwarming drama that explores the complexities of family bonds and resilience. Lee Do Hyun delivers a standout performance as Choi Kang Ho, a prosecutor whose life is tragically altered by amnesia, leaving him with the mind of a child. As Kang Ho navigates the challenges of his new reality, Lee Do Hyun portrays the character with sensitivity, capturing both the innocence and turmoil of his journey. Through his acting, Lee adds an emotional connection to the series, contributing to its commercial success and critical acclaim. His performance resonates with viewers, making him a standout in the ensemble cast.

BONUS: Exhuma

Exhuma delves into the chilling realm of supernatural horror, with Lee Do Hyun taking on the role of Bong Gil, a shaman entangled in a perilous quest to uncover the secrets of an ominous grave. As part of the ensemble cast comprising Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Sik, and Yoo Hae Jin among others, Lee Do Hyun adds intensity to his character, navigating the eerie and treacherous journey with conviction. His performance adds layers of suspense and intrigue to the narrative, contributing to the film's gripping storyline and suspenseful atmosphere.

