Family By Choice celebrates shooting completion with festive wrap-up party; Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung spotted in PICS

The upcoming romantic slice-of-life K-drama Family By Choice, starring Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung, recently held their wrap-up party. The cast and crew celebrated the filming completion, marking the success of their production on July 18.

Family by Choice tells the story of three people who, though not related by blood, consider themselves family after spending their teenage years together. Hwang In Yeop stars as Kim San Ha, a handsome and seemingly perfect individual. Having grown up alongside Yoon Joo Won (Jung Chaeyeon) and Kang Hae Joon (Bae Hyun Sung) like siblings, Kim San Ha leaves their lives, only to return a decade later.

Family By Choice wraps up filming

Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chae Yeon were both present at the wrap-up party of Family By Choice, celebrating the K-drama's success and enjoying themselves after months of hard work with their fellow cast and crew members.

A group photo released at the wrap-up of filming suggests a happy ending in the finale of Family By Choice, with the leads dressed in wedding attire, hinting at a wedding in the final episode.

The series, based on the Chinese drama Go Ahead, is a Korean remake, so many elements are expected to be similar. The wrap-up party featured the leads posing for pictures alongside the staff, accompanied by cake, food, and lively celebrations.

Family by Choice is slated to premiere in the fall of 2024. The production team wrapped up filming on July 14 and has since begun post-production. They expressed gratitude, noting their fortune in completing the journey safely, and thanked the dedicated actors and staff who worked tirelessly day and night.

Advertisement

They continued by emphasizing that from the initial gathering of unrelated individuals under one roof to their growth and eventual reunion, a familial bond developed. The team pledged to meticulously finalize the production stages to effectively convey the warmth and excitement experienced on set to viewers. They expressed anticipation and eagerness to share the series with the audience.

More about Family By Choice

The series recently unveiled new stills showcasing the synergy between youthful actors full of fresh energy and seasoned veterans, promising a remarkable blend. The photos highlight harmonious moments among three lively young characters and their two paternal figures. Despite being an unconventional family, the narrative promises intrigue in exploring the unique dynamics and deep care they share, akin to biological families.

Also on June 23, Hwang In Yeop excitedly shared group photos on Instagram featuring himself, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung dressed in school uniforms as their characters San Ha, Joo Won, and Hae Joon. The photos raised anticipation for the chemistry among their characters, hinting at the dynamic and nostalgic portrayal of their familial bond in Family By Choice.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hwang In Yeop, Bae Hyun Sung spotted filming for romance drama Family By Choice in Busan