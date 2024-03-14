Family by Choice FIRST LOOK: Hwang In Yeop channels all-rounder student in romance drama with Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung

Hwang In Yeop is returning with this year’s much-awaited drama Family by Choice, which already sparked attention with its refreshing cast line-up. As the lead actor shared his first looks from the drama, the internet seems to be quite excited for its upcoming release.

Hwang In Yeop shares first look in upcoming romance drama Family by Choice

On March 14, Hwang In Yeop took to Instagram and shared the first stills of his character in the upcoming drama Family by Choice. The heart-fluttering first look captures the actor as a charming schoolboy, echoing his appearance from the hit drama True Beauty.

Have a look at Hwang In Yeop as the school heartthrob in Family by Choice:

More about upcoming K-drama Family by Choice - Plot, cast, and more

The upcoming coming-of-age drama Family by Choice revolves around three teenagers who are unrelated by blood, yet decide to live through the ups and downs of their difficult years, relying on each other. As they bear the scars from their parents, the story unfolds their reunion after 10 years.

With teenage dreams, friendship, romance, and familiar love, Family by Choice is expected to deliver an unconventional narrative about young adult life.

True Beauty actor Hwang In Yeop will appear as Kim San Ha, an all-rounder high-schooler who is returning after a mysterious 10 years. Former I.O.I member Jung Chae Yeon transforms into an optimistic teenager Yoon Joo Woon, whose father operates a streetside noodle joint.

Meanwhile, Gaus Electronics actor Bae Hyun Sung joins the friends pair as Kang Hae Joon, a charming teenager who despises hardships the most. As the three stars sail on a voyage of reliving teenage years through Family by Choice, fans can’t wait to witness their acting synergy.

Aside from the lead characters, actress Seo Ji Hye and actor Han Jong Kyu have also been confirmed to star in this slice-of-life drama.

Meanwhile, though many details haven’t been revealed about the narrative, there might be a possible love triangle centering on the three main roles. This highly-anticipated drama Family by Choice is slated to premiere through the JTBC network, though any official release plans haven’t been announced yet.

More about Hwang In Yeop

Hwang In Yeop is considered a Korean heartthrob for his charming looks that are bound to captivate anyone. Starting as a fashion model, the actor made his on-screen debut in 2016. With his second-lead role in the globally hit drama True Beauty, he rose to international fame. However, his acting resume isn’t filled with many projects yet, but with dramas like Sound of Magic (2022), Tale of Nokdu (2019), Why Oh Soo Jae (2022), and more, Hwang In Yeop continues to prove his potential.

