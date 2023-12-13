Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung to lead A Prefabricated Family set for 2024 premiere

Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung have officially been cast in JTBC's much-anticipated upcoming drama, A Prefabricated Family. Scheduled to premiere next year, the drama promises to deliver a heartwarming narrative centered around themes of friendship, family, and first love.

A Prefabricated Family starring Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung

The upcoming series A Prefabricated Family assembles a stellar cast, including Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung to narrate the tale of three individuals whose bond, though not connected by blood, is stronger than traditional family ties. This Korean adaptation is based on the popular Chinese drama Go Ahead.

In the series, Hwang In Yeop assumes the character of Kim San Ha, a figure with a charismatic presence and a mysterious past. Beyond his charming exterior, Hwang In Yeop's portrayal is poised to reveal the intricate layers of Kim San Ha's character, as he harbors a story that has remained untold.

Jung Chaeyeon breathes life into the character Yoon Joo Won, a persona filled with positivity and resilience. Raised by her father, the proprietor of a kalguksu restaurant, Yoon Joo Won sees Kim San Ha (Hwang In Yeop) and Kang Hae Jun as her true family, regardless of societal opinions.

Bae Hyun Sung portrays Kang Hae Jun, a character exuding clarity and charisma, despite a challenging upbringing. Having faced numerous obstacles from a young age, Kang Hae Jun is resolute in repaying the kindness shown by those who treated him as family, particularly his father figure, Yoon Joo Won.

More about A Prefabricated Family

A Prefabricated Family is poised to deliver a fresh and captivating youth romance, delving into the lives of Kim San Ha, Yoon Joo Won, and Kang Hae Jun. United by their unique stories and fortified by a friendship and love stronger than blood, these characters are set to take viewers on a heartwarming journey through the trials and tribulations of their teenage years and first love. As the trio, bound by love and memories, reunites after a decade, audiences can anticipate a story that will tug at their heartstrings.

Upon the announcement of the casting news, fans expressed overwhelming happiness and welcomed their favorite actor, Hwang In Yeop, as the main lead once again. The original Go Ahead gained immense popularity when it aired in China in 2020, propelling actors Song Wi Ryong, Jang Shin Cheong, and Dam Song Eun to stardom. Since then, it has captured the attention of viewers, building a devoted fan base and earning a broadcast in Korea as well.

