Family Matters character posters OUT: Bae Doona, Ryu Seung Bum, Lomon and more bring intrigue with unique abilities; PICS

The eagerly-anticipated thriller Family Matters has just unveiled its latest character posters, offering a glimpse into the mysterious and dynamic family at the heart of the drama. Starring a powerhouse cast led by Bae Doona, Ryoo Seung Bum, Baek Yoon Sik, Lomon, and Lee Su Hyun, the series promises an intense, twisted tale of revenge and family bonds.

The posters show the five main characters, each with their own distinctive presence and cryptic taglines that hint at their unique abilities and the dark secrets they hide. Bae Doona leads as Han Young Soo, a mother whose blank, expressionless gaze suggests hidden depths and a chilling power. Her tagline reads, “Bring them home, and I’ll take care of it,” teasing her eerie ability to manipulate and edit memories. Young Soo’s cold exterior hides her fierce loyalty to her children, making her a formidable force when it comes to protecting her family.

Ryu Seung Bum’s portrayal of Baek Cheol Hee, the father, shifts drastically in the new poster. Once portrayed as timid and vulnerable, Cheol Hee now stands with a commanding presence. His tagline, “I might land a few hits first,” hints at a side of him that viewers haven’t yet seen, a man willing to fight for his loved ones, hiding a strength that could surprise even his enemies.

The stern and inscrutable expression of Baek Yoon Sik’s character, Baek Kang Seong, the grandfather, adds a layer of intrigue. The tagline, “Don’t we feel more like a family today than we did yesterday?” suggests a complex dynamic within the family and hints at hidden tensions and deeper emotional layers.

The younger members of the family bring a stark contrast with their roles. Lomon’s character, Baek Ji Hoon, offers a chilling smile paired with the line, “Let’s take them home, and Mom will take care of it,” highlighting his unsettling confidence in his mother’s abilities. Meanwhile, Lee Su Hyun as Baek Ji Woo, the 17-year-old daughter, frowns and questions, “What kind of household doesn’t have a single family group photo?” Her expression captures the frustration and longing of a teenager caught in a family shrouded in secrecy.

Family Matters tells the story of a mother who possesses a powerful ability to edit memories, using her strange talents to punish cruel villains with even crueler retribution. The series, set to premiere on Coupang Play on November 29, 2024, promises to be a dark, thrilling ride into the depths of a family whose love is as fierce as their secrets are twisted. Airing every Friday at 8 pm KST, this brutal and intense thriller is sure to have viewers hooked with its unique blend of family drama and supernatural abilities.

