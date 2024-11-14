Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born's Kim Tae Ri and The Devil Judge's Park Shin Hye claim top spots on November Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings; Find out TOP 30

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand reputation rankings for drama actors in November, and two powerhouse actresses have claimed the top spots: Kim Tae Ri and Park Shin Hye.

Topping this month’s list is Kim Tae Ri, who has captivated audiences with her stellar performance in the historical drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. The actress achieved a remarkable brand reputation index of 5,014,839, making her the most talked-about drama actor of the month. Her keyword analysis highlighted terms like Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born, pansori, and traditional theater, reflecting the series’ unique cultural themes. With overwhelmingly positive feedback, Kim Tae Ri scored an impressive positivity rating of 95.78 percent, further solidifying her place as a fan favorite. Her portrayal of the resilient and talented Jeongnyeon has been praised for its emotional understanding and breathtaking intensity.

Coming in second place is Park Shin Hye, whose riveting role in the legal thriller The Judge from Hell has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Park Shin Hye’s brand reputation index for November stood at 3,182,422. Her gripping performance as a morally conflicted judge has resonated well with both fans and critics, showing her versatility as an actress and cementing her status as one of the industry’s leading figures.

In third place, veteran actor Lee Soon Jae of Dog Knows Everything earned a brand reputation index of 2,974,349, followed closely by Jung Eun Chae of Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born with 2,163,139. Rounding out the top five is Shin Hye Sun, whose heartwarming performance in Dear Hyeri garnered a score of 1,850,143.

Enlisted below are the top 30 Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings for November:

Kim Tae Ri Park Shin Hye Lee Soon Jae Jung Eun Chae Shin Hye Sun Lee Jin Uk Lee Se Young Han Suk Kyu Shin Ye Eun Kim So Yeon Chae Won Bin Kim Jae Young Geum Sae Rok Ra Mi Ran Lee Se Hee Kim Young Ok Hwang In Yeop Han Chae Young Kim Jung Hyun Im Chae Moo Yeon Woo Jin Kim Yoon Hye Kim Sung Ryung Bae Hyun Sung Kim Ah Young Han Bo Reum Park Ji Hwan Jung Chaeyeon Park Ji Young Kim Kyu Sun

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 Kim Hae Sook movies and TV shows you need to watch if you are true Hallyu fan