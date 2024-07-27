Fans discover clues of BLACKPINK’s Jennie celebrating her solo album creation in Los Angeles

BLACKPINK’s Jennie had previously shared plans for her upcoming solo album, which she will be releasing soon. However, fans have uncovered some clues that suggest that she might be over with creating the album.

On July 25, 2024, an Instagram page of a bakery shop shared a picture of a cake that has “The best album is made here” written on it and also tagged BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s personal profile.

Fans instantly took notice of the date the picture was uploaded and it was just 5 days after the artist left Los Angeles to return to South Korea. The cake indeed confirms that Jennie might finally be done with the album and preparing to release it soon.

Moreover, she teased her fans through an Instagram story by sharing a snippet of her upcoming solo album. The artist has been making strides in the industry with her fierce fashion presence. She took the world by storm by appearing in the Met Gala 2024. The K-pop star also got the opportunity to walk the ramp at Jacquemus' 15th anniversary show. Now the fans are excited about her solo venture and what kind of music she might release.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie

Jennie, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has recently established her own music label, Odd Atelier, where she will be further exploring her solo career. However, she is still part of BLACKPINK and will continue to take part in activities through YG Entertainment. The artist revealed that she is excited about her new venture, where she will show a new side and release music for her fans and well-wishers.

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.

