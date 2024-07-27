EXO's Chanyeol CONFIRMED to release debut solo album in August followed by 2024 Live Tour: Cityscape in September

EXO member Chanyeol is gearing up for the release of an exciting debut solo album this August, promising a fresh musical journey. Following this, he'll kick off his much-anticipated 2024 Chanyeol Live Tour: Cityscape, starting with two performances in Seoul on September 6-7.

EXO’s Chanyeol prepares to release debut solo album

On July 27, EXO’s Chanyeol thrilled fans with the news of his upcoming debut solo album set for August. According to SM Entertainment, Chanyeol is putting the finishing touches on his solo project, marking a significant milestone in his career. Known for his powerful raps, emotional vocals and contributions to EXO, subunit with Sehun, and numerous hit singles, Chanyeol's first solo album is much anticipated.

Following the release of his album, Chanyeol will also launch the 2024 Chanyeol Live Tour: Cityscape, starting with performances at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul on September 6-7. This tour is set to flaunt his evolved artistry and new music, building on the success of his recent 7-region Asian fan concert tour and appearance at TMEA 2024.

The tour's promotional poster, revealed on July 26, features Chanyeol against a cityscape backdrop, reflecting the tour's theme. With his warm visuals and the city's night view, the image encapsulates the essence of 'Cityscape,' promising fans an unforgettable live experience. Chanyeol's debut solo album and tour are set to highlight his growth as an artist and deepen his connection with fans.

More about Chanyeol’s solo activities

Park Chan Yeol, better known as EXO’s Chanyeol, has carved out a distinctive solo career alongside his work with EXO and its sub-units. Beyond his group activities, Chanyeol has shown his versatility as a singer, songwriter, and actor. His solo track SSFW through SM Station in 2019 marked his first ever solo music.

In 2021, he featured in the musical road film The Box, showing his musical talents through a jukebox of world-famous songs. This year as well Chanyeol continues to make efforts to keep audiences engaged with his role in the series The Frog. More recently, his performance at the 2024 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards was a nostalgic journey for fans, featuring hits like Stay With Me, the beloved OST from the hit K-drama Goblin, affirming his presence as a solo artist.

