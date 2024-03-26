Fans find hints of Lee Chae Min dating Crash Course in Romance co-star Ryu Da In before agencies’ confirmations

Lee Chae Min’s relationship with his Crash Course in Romance co-star Ryu Da In was confirmed on March 25 by their respective agencies. The two up-and-coming stars got caught in a dating rumor after a fan spotted them walking together.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the new K-drama couple since their unreal visuals and chemistry are bound to win their hearts. From best friends in the 2023 K-drama Crash Course in Romance to lovers in real life, their journey seems like a real love story.

However, netizens on this day have dug out some signs that hinted towards them dating even before the agencies’ confirmations.

Check out Lee Chae Min and Ryu Da In hints of relationship before dating confirmation

The first hint is the one that circulated the dating rumor. Actor Lee Chae Min was spotted walking together, holding hands with Ryu Da In while holding her bag and coat. As the video went viral, fans were almost sure about them seeing each other. Later the two actors took to their Instagram and shared photos wearing the same outfit they were spotted together in, confirming the relationship speculation.

But there is more evidence, that proves their dating timeline. Recently, the actress appeared in a main role in the school-violence drama Pyramid Game. She took to her Instgram and shared some behind-the-scenes titbits. While unsurprisingly her fans and co-actors extended their support in the post, Lee Chae Min also penned a cheerful comment that was recently noticed by the fans.

The actor wrote her past co-star, “Good Job, Myeon Ja Eun”, referring to Ryu Da In’s character in Pyramid Game. To the netizen’s surprise, the actress delivered a sweet response saying, “I love you. Thank you.”

Their warm past interactions list goes on, as days ago the confirmation, Lee Chae Min sent a coffee truck to the Pyramid Game’s filming set, while his girlfriend also returned the gesture by sending a truck to his set.

In addition, fans found out that the Alchemy of Souls actor has been showing his support for Ryu Da In by liking her Instagram posts for a long while.

Upon learning how they have admired each other all this time, fans couldn’t help but swoon over their brewing romance. Let’s root for the couple to have a long-term love life with each other.

