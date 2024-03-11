Is WJSN Bona starring Pyramid Game sapphic K-drama? Fans root for two GL couples

WJSN Bona starring psychological drama Pyramid Game has already garnered significant attention for its fresh take on school violence. The intricate narrative unfolds a thrilling saga of a deadly game developed by the students, which allows them to pick an outcast. While many fans are comparing the ongoing drama with the globally successful Squid Game, another pivotal speculation has come to the spotlight. While the recently released few episodes haven’t introduced a male lead so far, fans are shipping two couples, who depict sapphic plots.

Though Pyramid Game hasn’t officially classified it as a GL (Girl Love) drama, fans have taken notes of a few moments that scream sapphic. We are genuinely happy with this unofficial LGBTQIA+ representation, which might be a turning point for future K-dramas.

Im Ye Rim and Shim Eun Jung's emotional tug of war

Baekyeon Girls’ High School’s students Im Ye Rim and Shim Eun Jung are one of the most important characters in this thriller drama. Im Ye Rim is an all-rounder idol trainee, who belongs to a rich family and is fangirled by many of her classmates.

On the other hand, national swimming team member Shim Eun Jung appears as a cold-faced and haughty athlete. However, in her heart, she bears deep affection for Im Ye Rim. As the two share the first bench in their class, the sweet moments between them haven't gone unnoticed by viewers. In one scene, when Yu Rim falls asleep, and the sunlight falls on her face, Eun Jung slowly moves forward to shade her from the light.

In another scene, she also intentionally shares drinks with Yu Rim and gets jealous of her close bond with Sung Soo Ji. She says there are two things she cares for in this world, what are those? As you guessed - swimming and Ye Rim. We are not sure which comes before though!

But her endearment for the idol trainee can barely be labeled as unrequited.

Initially trying to avoid the hints, Yu Rim soon gets ahold of her thoughts which seem to be sharing mutual feelings with Eun Jung. But she is unable to reciprocate as this can threaten her idol debut and also weaken her stance in the weekly game played by her classmates.

We are now waiting for the show to drop new episodes and see if they officially choose to be a couple or at the very least, share a long-awaited kiss!

Meanwhile, Kang Na Eon, known for Tale of The Nine Tailed 1938 (2023) transforms into Im Yu Rim and Sky Castle’s (2018) Lee Ju Yeon plays Shim Eun Jung.

Sung Soo Ji and Myeong Ja Eun's close bond and shared goals

Apart from Yu Rim-Eun Jung, fans have been rooting for a new couple who might have come unexpectedly for some viewers. If you guessed, Sung Soo Ji and Myeong Ja Eun, you might be one of those shippers.

While it may come as a surprise since Sung Soo Ji is the lead character of Pyramid Game, her extraordinary bond with classmate Myeong Ja Eun didn’t go unnoticed by the viewers.

Myeong Ja Eun is an outcast in her class and seems to be a regular victim of bullying. Being long habituated to this torment, she barely feels any emotion towards it and appears as a docile person.

When Sung Soo Ji first transfers to Baekyeon High, she also gets picked up as an outcast and faces the same circumstances as Ja Eun. Desperate for help, Soo Ji soon turns to her to destroy the Pyramid Game for once and all.

However, Ja Eun doesn’t choose to reciprocate initially. But over the few episodes, she slowly forms a close bond with Soo Ji and also starts to share the same goals.

Since Soo Ji was the one who gave new hope and helped her come out of the shell, Myeong Ja Eun seems to hold high regard for her benchmate, as she often admires her intelligence and tenacity. From the way she looks at her, fans are sure Soo Ji is not just another classmate to Ja Eun.

We aren’t sure if Sung Soo Ji also shares the mutual emotions, as she seems to be too focused on bringing a fitting end to the deadly game and its wicked mastermind. And Myeong Ja Eun seems to be a pivotal key player in Soo Ji’s plan.

As we surfed through the gripping episodes of the thriller series, we couldn’t help but appreciate Myeong Ja Eun for sticking with Soo Ji through thick and thin, even when their grand plans fail and she is exposed to danger.

Meanwhile, WJSN’ Bona, known for her prominent role in Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022) portrays Sung Soo Ji, while Crash Course in Romance (2023) actress Ryu Da Bin transforms into Myeong Ja Eun.

More about Pyramid Game

Pyramid Game is based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name by Dalgonyak. The thriller drama boasts its exhilarating narrative with a refreshing cast lineup featuring WJSN Bona, IVE Jang Wonyoung’s sister Jang Da Ah, Ryu Da Bin, Shin Seul Ki, Kang Na Eon, and more in many pivotal roles. First premiered on February 29, the drama airs on its official network TVING.

The webtoon didn’t explore the sapphic concept and rather tagged the latter pair as best friends. Regardless, it’s always exciting to see a fresh adaption, that serves the viewers with thought-provoking concepts.

So, will you be team Yu Rim-Eun Jung or Soo Ji-Ja Eun?

