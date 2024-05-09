Heeramandi's Shruti Sharma aka Saima calls intimate scene with Rajat Kaul 'difficult'; 'Got rashes on my body'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again proved why he is one of the best filmmakers with his web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. From cast to plot, the detail in every genre captivated the hearts of the audience. In a new interview, Shruti Sharma who played the role of Alamzeb's (Sharmin Segal) maid named Saima, discussed one of the toughest scenes she shot in the series.

Shruti said that the intimate scene with Iqbal (played by Rajat Kaul) in the series was difficult and due to this particular shot, she got rashes on her body.

Shruti Sharma says intimate scene with Rajat Kaul was harsh in Heeramandi

Speaking to Entertainment Live, Shruti Sharma spoke about shooting one of the toughest scenes in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Calling the epic drama was not easy to shoot, Shruti mentioned that she found it difficult to perform an intimate scene with Rajat Kaul.

“There is a scene involving me and Iqbal in which we are romantic, meaning it's a very romantic scene. That type of romance I had done for the first time on the screen. We were rolling, and we were talking, and it was difficult choreography. We were on top of each other,” she said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The actress further added that she got rashes on her body because it (chaff) was so harsh. Recalling the scene, the 29-year-old actress shared that they shot that scene for one whole day and when that scene was over, her kajal was smudged because there was dust and dirt. "The scene looks so beautiful, but we only know how I looked when I stepped out of that bed of hay," she added.

Advertisement

Shruti Sharma on signing Heeramandi

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she was asked about signing the mega project, to which Shruti said, "When I was auditioning on the sets, I wasn't aware that it is for a project by Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali. When I learned about it, I was jumping in my make-up room."

She also added that it has been a dream for her to work with the legendary Sanjay Sir. Sharma had huge respect for Bhansali's art and his vision from an early age and she dreamt and manifested working with him.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: PIC: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama series Heeramandi gets 'glittering' shoutout from Amul India