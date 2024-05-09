‘I Will Beat Jorge Masvidal’: Chael Sonnen Reveals He Was Offered to Be Backup for Gamebred’s Upcoming Fight Against Nate Diaz

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen revealed he was offered to be the back-up for the eagerly awaited Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing fight. This news was broken by The American Gangster on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani.

Chael Sonnen’s recent interview with the popular journalist had the veteran going off on the inaugural BMF champion. The details provided by Sonnen regarding the alleged demands put forth by Masvidal were a huge step up to their rivalry.

Chael Sonnen exposes potential Jorge Masvidal boxing fight

UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in a boxing fight on June 1. However, this was revealed to have been postponed to July 6 due to the supposed clash with UFC 302 headlined by Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev.

Adding on to this, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen exposed another detail regarding the fight that had fans shocked. The American Gangster was supposedly offered to be the backup fighter in case either fighter pulled out.

However, the veteran expressed his interest in facing Masvidal but does not have the same desire to fight Diaz. He also claimed that he does not respect Gamebred and wants to beat him in the ring.

“I will be juiced up and I will beat Jorge Masvidal any time,” said Chael Sonnen. The American Gangster also alleged Gamebred to have multiple stipulations regarding their potential bout.

Although he wanted to fight Masvidal, Sonnen revealed that he was disinterested in taking the fight away from Diaz.

This further elevated the rivalry between Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal. Both fighters were witnessed going back and forth and The American Gangster looked confident to take on Gamebred in a potential fight.

When Chael Sonnen was placed under maximum security due to Jorge Masvidal

UFC 299 was considered to be one of the best fight cards of the year. Headlining the fight was Sean O’Malley going against Marlon Vera alongside stars like Dustin Poirier and Michael Page who were part of the co-main event.

The event was held at the Kaseya Center in Miami. UFC veteran Chael Sonnen was kept away from media crew and fighters alike due to an alleged threat received from welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

The American Gangster uploaded a video onto his YouTube channel revealing the fact. “I am at a separate location than everybody else with two security guards because I have been threatened by Jorge Masvidal,” said Chael Sonnen.

The veteran fighter detailed that he was not allowed to step outside of his room due to an alleged threat by Jorge Masvidal. Although the details were not confirmed by Gamebred, this situation had fans anticipating a clash between both fighters.

Jorge Masvidal is often known to have run-ins with fellow contenders. His most famous encounter with welterweight champion Leon Edwards that birthed the term ‘three-piece and a soda’ is well-known among fans of the UFC.