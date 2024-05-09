13 movies like Delhi Belly that are all about comedy and thrill
Presented below is a compilation of some of the movies like Delhi Belly that are a pure laughter riot with unique storytelling, guaranteed to entertain you.
Filmmakers have made several movies like Delhi Belly so far. Delhi Belly is a rowdy black comedy that was released in 2011. The movie features an ensemble cast of Imran Khan, Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapoor and is directed by Abhinay Deo and Akshat Verma. With a backdrop of urban life in Delhi, the movie is a story of three roommates whose misadventures lead them to a web of crime and corruption.
From Go Goa Gone to Fukrey, several movies like Delhi Belly have the same theme, humor, unique storytelling, and full drama. And, if you liked Delhi Belly, we are sure that you will like the below-mentioned movies. Let’s read them,
Here is a list of 13 movies like Delhi Belly that have similar vibe and humor:
1. Go Goa Gone
- Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das
- Director: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: JioCinema, Zee5
Mixed with humor and horror elements, Go Goa Gone is a zombie comedy that stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Vir Das in the lead roles. The movie is a pure laughter riot.
2. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!
- Cast: Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Nitu Chandra
- Director: Dibakar Banerjee
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 2008
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Based on the real-life story of a charming conman Lovinder Singh, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye is a comedy crime drama film. The movie starred Abhay Deol in the lead role and was released in 2008.
3. Fukrey
- Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma
- Director: Mrighdeep Lamba
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Set in Delhi, Fukrey is a comedy film whose story revolves around four friends and their misadventure. The film was released in 2009 and was a hit.
4. Dev.D
- Cast: Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Mahie Gill
- Director: Anurag Kashyap
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2009
- Where to Watch: Netflix
The movie was a modern reinterpretation of the classic ‘Devdas’ and was released in 2009, starring Abhay Deol in the lead. The film’s storyline explores love, addiction, and self-destruction in contemporary India.
5. Bheja Fry
- Cast: Vinay Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, Sharat Katariya
- Director: Sagar Ballary
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release Year: 2007
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Released in 2007, Bheja Fry was a pure laughter riot. The movie is about the encounter of a tax inspector and a singer at Ranjit’s (aka Rajat Kapoor) house. The movie has an ensemble cast of Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor.
6. Delhi-6
- Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi
- Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Release Year: 2009
- Where to Watch: Netflix
With the backdrops of old Delhi, this film was released in 2009 with Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. This film has some of the best music including Maskali, Sasural Genda Phool, and others.
7. Khosla Ka Ghosla
- Cast: Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Pravin Dabas
- Director: Dibakar Banerjee, Pravin E. Birje
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 2006
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Starring Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the prominent roles, Khosla Ka Ghosla is a story of a middle-class family and their way to struggle against corruption. This is a comedy-drama, which was released in 2006.
8. Jolly LLB
- Cast: Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Boman Irani
- Director: Subhash Kapoor
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar
Starring Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Boman Irani in the lead roles, Jolly LLB is a satirical comedy. The story revolves around a struggling lawyer (played by Arshad Warsi ) and his search for justice and redemption in the Indian legal system.
9. Phas Gaya Re Obama
- Cast: Rajat Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Mishra
- Director: Subhash Kapoor
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Crime
- Release Year: 2010
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Subash Kapoor, Phas Gaya Re Obama features a stellar cast of Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, and Neha Dhupia. The movie is a story of a small-time businessman and how the recession impacted him.
10. Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana
- Cast: Kunal Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Vinod Nagpal
- Director: Sameer Sharma
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Movie Genre: Comedy
- Release Year: 2012
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana is a comedy movie with a storyline of a family based out of Delhi and their secrets and food. The movie stars Kunal Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles and was released in 2012.
11. Andhadhun
- Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Movie Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller
- Release Year: 2018
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Featuring a brilliant cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, Andhadhun is a mind-blowing film with unexpected turns and twists. It is a dark comedy thriller and blew audiences’ minds with its well-written storyline.
12. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
- Release Year: 2006
- Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is a multicast film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, and others. The film is known for its hilarious antics and is a slapstick comedy. The movie is one of the most loved comedy films in the country.
13. Kaminey
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deb Mukherjee
- Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 2009
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Kaminey is a beautifully written crime thriller that tells the story of twins who are caught in the web of violence and deceit in Mumbai. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles and they won the hearts of the audiences with their performances.
The above-mentioned movies like Delhi Belly have unique storytelling, similar tones, humor, and theme. And, Delhi Belly fans might love them too. There are more movies like Delhi Belly, let us know which one is your favorite.
