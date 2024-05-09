13 movies like Delhi Belly that are all about comedy and thrill

Filmmakers have made several movies like Delhi Belly so far. Delhi Belly is a rowdy black comedy that was released in 2011. The movie features an ensemble cast of Imran Khan, Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapoor and is directed by Abhinay Deo and Akshat Verma. With a backdrop of urban life in Delhi, the movie is a story of three roommates whose misadventures lead them to a web of crime and corruption.

From Go Goa Gone to Fukrey, several movies like Delhi Belly have the same theme, humor, unique storytelling, and full drama. And, if you liked Delhi Belly, we are sure that you will like the below-mentioned movies. Let’s read them,

Here is a list of 13 movies like Delhi Belly that have similar vibe and humor:



1. Go Goa Gone

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das

Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das Director: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK

Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Action, Adventure, Comedy Release Year: 2013

2013 Where to Watch: JioCinema, Zee5

Mixed with humor and horror elements, Go Goa Gone is a zombie comedy that stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Vir Das in the lead roles. The movie is a pure laughter riot. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

2. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Cast: Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Nitu Chandra

Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Nitu Chandra Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar Banerjee IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Release Year: 2008

2008 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the real-life story of a charming conman Lovinder Singh, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye is a comedy crime drama film. The movie starred Abhay Deol in the lead role and was released in 2008.

3. Fukrey

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma

Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma Director: Mrighdeep Lamba

Mrighdeep Lamba IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release Year: 2013

2013 Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Set in Delhi, Fukrey is a comedy film whose story revolves around four friends and their misadventure. The film was released in 2009 and was a hit.

4. Dev.D

Cast: Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Mahie Gill

Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Mahie Gill Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release Year: 2009

2009 Where to Watch: Netflix

The movie was a modern reinterpretation of the classic ‘Devdas’ and was released in 2009, starring Abhay Deol in the lead. The film’s storyline explores love, addiction, and self-destruction in contemporary India.

5. Bheja Fry

Cast: Vinay Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, Sharat Katariya

Vinay Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, Sharat Katariya Director: Sagar Ballary

Sagar Ballary IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release Year: 2007

2007 Where to Watch: YouTube

Released in 2007, Bheja Fry was a pure laughter riot. The movie is about the encounter of a tax inspector and a singer at Ranjit’s (aka Rajat Kapoor) house. The movie has an ensemble cast of Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor.

Advertisement

6. Delhi-6

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi

Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra IMDb Rating: 6.2

6.2 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Release Year: 2009

2009 Where to Watch: Netflix

With the backdrops of old Delhi, this film was released in 2009 with Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. This film has some of the best music including Maskali, Sasural Genda Phool, and others.

7. Khosla Ka Ghosla

Cast: Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Pravin Dabas

Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Pravin Dabas Director: Dibakar Banerjee, Pravin E. Birje

Dibakar Banerjee, Pravin E. Birje IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Release Year: 2006

2006 Where to Watch: YouTube

Starring Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the prominent roles, Khosla Ka Ghosla is a story of a middle-class family and their way to struggle against corruption. This is a comedy-drama, which was released in 2006.

8. Jolly LLB

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Boman Irani

Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Boman Irani Director: Subhash Kapoor

Subhash Kapoor IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Release Year: 2013

2013 Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Starring Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Boman Irani in the lead roles, Jolly LLB is a satirical comedy. The story revolves around a struggling lawyer (played by Arshad Warsi ) and his search for justice and redemption in the Indian legal system.

9. Phas Gaya Re Obama

Cast: Rajat Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Mishra

Rajat Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Mishra Director: Subhash Kapoor

Subhash Kapoor IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Crime

Comedy, Drama, Crime Release Year: 2010

2010 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Subash Kapoor, Phas Gaya Re Obama features a stellar cast of Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, and Neha Dhupia. The movie is a story of a small-time businessman and how the recession impacted him.

Advertisement

10. Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Cast: Kunal Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Vinod Nagpal

Kunal Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Vinod Nagpal Director: Sameer Sharma

Sameer Sharma IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Movie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release Year: 2012

2012 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana is a comedy movie with a storyline of a family based out of Delhi and their secrets and food. The movie stars Kunal Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles and was released in 2012.

11. Andhadhun

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Movie Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Mystery, Thriller Release Year: 2018

2018 Where to Watch: YouTube

Featuring a brilliant cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, Andhadhun is a mind-blowing film with unexpected turns and twists. It is a dark comedy thriller and blew audiences’ minds with its well-written storyline.

12. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release Year: 2006

2006 Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is a multicast film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, and others. The film is known for its hilarious antics and is a slapstick comedy. The movie is one of the most loved comedy films in the country.

13. Kaminey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deb Mukherjee

Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deb Mukherjee Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release Year: 2009

2009 Where to Watch: Netflix

Kaminey is a beautifully written crime thriller that tells the story of twins who are caught in the web of violence and deceit in Mumbai. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles and they won the hearts of the audiences with their performances.

Advertisement

The above-mentioned movies like Delhi Belly have unique storytelling, similar tones, humor, and theme. And, Delhi Belly fans might love them too. There are more movies like Delhi Belly, let us know which one is your favorite.

ALSO READ: 13 movies like Sanam Teri Kasam to take you on an emotional journey