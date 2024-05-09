'I love you dad': Jimin's father offers fans a glimpse into BTS member's Parents' Day wish amid military service

Amid Jimin's ongoing military service, his father shares his heartfelt wish on Parents' Day, offering BTS fans a touching glimpse into their bond. Read on!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on May 09, 2024  |  03:35 PM IST |  7.3K
BTS' Jimin and his present for Parents' day; Image Courtesy: BTS' Instagram, Jimin's father's Instagram
Key Highlight
  • BTS' Jimin sends Parents' Day wishes to his father amid ongoing military service
  • A catch-up on BTS' Jimin's latest activities

BTS member Jimin's father, in a heartwarming moment, shared his son’s touching message on Parents' Day, offering fans a glimpse into their bond amid Jimin's military service. Established in 1973, Parents' Day in South Korea is celebrated annually on May 8th, honoring the love and sacrifices of parents.

BTS’ Jimin’s message to his father on Parents’ Day

On May 9, BTS member Jimin's father took to his Instagram account to share his son's heartfelt message on the occasion of Parents' Day. The short video clip shared depicted pastel-colored flower decorations, soft toys, Jimin's sketch, and a heartfelt letter from the BTS member. 

In the letter, Jimin expressed his gratitude to his father, saying, "My beloved dad, thank you for giving me life. Please take care of your health. I love you." The touching message offered fans a glimpse into the close bond between Jimin and his father, showcasing their love and appreciation for each other. 

Take a look at Jimin’s father’s story here;


In South Korea, Parents' Day holds significant importance and was established in 1973. It is celebrated annually on May 8, allowing individuals to express their gratitude and affection towards their parents for their unwavering love and support. Jimin's heartfelt gesture resonated deeply with fans, further strengthening the bond between BTS and their dedicated fanbase, the ARMYs.

More details about BTS’ Jimin’s solo engagements

Earlier this year in April, BTS member Jimin sparked debate among fans with a statement heard during a behind-the-scenes clip of SUGA's Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul. Jimin mentioned completing album preparations, fueling speculation about his next musical project. 

Recorded in June 2023, after his solo debut album FACE's release in March 2023, fans speculated whether Jimin referred to a new project or the conclusion of FACE promotions. The ambiguity heightened anticipation among fans eager to uncover Jimin's next musical endeavors.


Meanwhile, Jimin's solo debut with FACE on March 24, 2023, set numerous chart records, topping charts in South Korea and across the globe, reaching number two on the US Billboard 200. His singles from the album also achieved significant success, with Like Crazy becoming his first number-one hit. Despite enlisting in the military, Jimin surprised fans with the release of another single, Closer Than This, on December 22, 2023.

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Latest Articles