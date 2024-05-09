Salman Khan's Garv re-releases in North India after 20 years; provides relief to single screen owners; know more

The box office is currently going through a dull phase because there's no major film in cinemas. This has made exhibitors try their luck by re-releasing old Bollywood Blockbusters. The latest update is that some exhibitors in North India have re-released Salman Khan's much-loved action drama Garv: Pride & Honour.

Salman Khan's Garv: Pride & Honour brings relief to North Indian exhibitors

Salman Khan's films have always proved to be a major crowd-puller in cinemas. Now that, there's no big film in cinemas currently, the cinema owners of North India have brought the superstar's 2004 film Garv: Pride & Honour back into the theaters.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, film distributor Joginder Mahajan who distributed Garv in North India and has also re-released the film here said that the film is doing fine in cinemas despite the ticket rates in most cinema halls ranging from Rs 150 - Rs 250. "If you are showing a re-released film, the rates can't be so high. We informed cinema owners about it, but they refused to understand. Our main competition is TV and OTT. Hence, to entice audiences to cinemas, lesser ticket rates are crucial," he said.

Recommending an average ticket price of Rs 50- Rs 60 for the re-release of Garv, he said that it would encourage more people to come to cinemas which would also increase the canteen sales. The film has been re-released in 50 theaters.

Interestingly, the film was first re-released four weeks back and with time it has only found more screens. In the upcoming week, the film will be screened in cities like Varanasi, Ludhiana, and Bulandshahr as well.

More about Garv: Pride & Honour

Directed by Puneet Issar, Garv stars Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arbaaz Khan, Amrish Puri, and others. The action drama features Salman in the role of a tough cop ACP Arjun Ranawat and released on July 9, 2004. Upon its first release, the film proved to be a fair success but gained huge popularity after its satellite release.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss's biggie Sikandar. Pinkvilla was the first to report Salman's collaboration with Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the action entertainer. Recently, we also exclusively reported that Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as the lead heroine of the film.

Sikandar is expected to hit cinemas on Eid 2025. Apart from that, the superstar has also teamed up with Karan Johar for The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame.

